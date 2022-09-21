Read full article on original website
Hot and Dry to Start Off Fall, But A Cold Front May Change the Weather Around | Central Texas Forecast
It's the first day of fall, but don't tell Central Texas weather as near record heat continues for the week. At least some relief is showing up in the forecast.
Friday Morning Weather Update: Possible tropical storm, record highs
Jordan Frazier gives us an update on the latest in weather this Friday morning on Texas Today! Credit: Jordan Frazier.
Texas AG says counties can spend COVID relief funds on extra pay for elected officials without public notice
TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials’ salaries, they likely don’t have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
14 taco spots in Texas shelled their way into Yelp's Top 100 in America. Let's taco bout it.
DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
TxDOT announces Waco lane closures starting Sept. 26
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are past unrelated segments. Texas Department of Public Safety will begin paving operations on I-14 on Sept. 26. All closures will take place nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Sept. 30. Closures include the following:. Inside...
Parents are pulling their kids out of public school to homeschool, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — Post pandemic, the homeschooling boom hasn't let up. According to data released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), many families are still making the switch. In an open records request made by the Texas Home School Coalition (THSC), the TEA revealed withdrawals from public school to...
