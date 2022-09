The Sailors traveled to Elyria Catholic to take on the Panthers on Saturday. They made quick work of Elyria Catholic in the first set with a score of 25-10. It was neck and neck for much of the second set with Vermilion taking the set 25-22. After a long delay at the end of the match as the table worked out an issue with the book, a Maddie Taylor ace ended the match 25-20. Gracie Starcovic had 14 kills with Kaitlin Colahan and Maddie Stout each with 11. Starcovic had 13 digs, Stout added 9, Taylor and Marissa Garcia had 6. Kaitlin Colahan and Rachael Lapka combined for 3 assist block kills. Taylor and Lapka had 3 aces, and Angelique Garcia, Starcovic, Stout, and Marissa Garcia each had 2 aces. Angelique Garcia had 18 assists and Rachael Lapka had 14. The Sailors restart SBC play on Tuesday with Bellevue next!

ELYRIA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO