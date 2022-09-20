Read full article on original website
Homegrown in Frisco: Handcrafted T-shirts by Tumbleweed TexStyles making an impact on Texas culture
Tumbleweed TexStyles Founders Brian Wysong and Jeb Matulich created the brand in 2011 with a $750 investment that has grown to a $4.4 million company today. At the heart of Tumbleweed TexStyles is a love for adventure and authenticity, two values displayed not only in the company’s product line of hand-crafted T-shirts and hats, but the company’s ethos.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
The La Frontera neighborhood is the epitome of what neighbors are all about. From block parties to neighborhood watches, this feeling of unity makes this part of southeast Arlington a popular and comfortable place to live. La Frontera is a welcoming community, built largely after the turn of the century....
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
Medical City Plano To Expand
Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
H-E-B sold 1,000 pounds of brisket for opening of Frisco True Texas BBQ
That's a lot of beef, y'all.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
MC Skin Studio medical spa now open in Plano
MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) MC Skin Studio medical spa opened Aug. 15 in the West Plano Village development. This med spa offers a variety of body and skin treatments for clients, including Botox, facials, laser hair removal and more. MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, in Plano. 972-378-7657. https://mcskinstudio.us.
2022 College Guide: Here is information for colleges in and around Dallas
The University of Texas at Dallas is in Richardson and is one of the biggest schools in North Texas. (Courtesy University of Texas at Dallas) This list highlights a number of two-year, four-year, public and private colleges across the Dallas and Richardson areas. This is not a comprehensive list, and data is based on the most recent figures released by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and/or each respective institution.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines top employer for women in America, Forbes says
When looking for a place to work, it's always to do your research on potential employers, but it's even better when the research is readily available to you, thanks to Forbes. The publication reports that a Dallas-based airline is one of the top employers for women in the entire country for a fifth consecutive year.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent the latest to step down from leadership role in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Another North Texas superintendent is stepping down from their role, adding to the growing list of shifts in leadership across the area. Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Robin Ryan announced Friday that he will retire after 38 years in the Texas public education system. Ryan...
Alliance Training Center designed to help meet region’s workforce needs
North Central Texas College’s seventh campus, Alliance Training Center, opened Aug. 22. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) A growing need for specialized workers and a growing area in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex became a catalyst for North Central Texas College to expand. The Gainesville-based junior college opened North Central Texas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan
Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions
The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Previews New Frisco Store Before Public Opening Wednesday
Anticipation is mounting in Collin County as H-E-B prepares to open its first store in Frisco on Wednesday. The store is one of several planned for North Texas, giving a sneak peek at what eager shoppers in Mansfield, Plano and McKinney, where future stores have been announced, have to look forward to.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
