Richardson, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Homegrown in Frisco: Handcrafted T-shirts by Tumbleweed TexStyles making an impact on Texas culture

Tumbleweed TexStyles Founders Brian Wysong and Jeb Matulich created the brand in 2011 with a $750 investment that has grown to a $4.4 million company today. At the heart of Tumbleweed TexStyles is a love for adventure and authenticity, two values displayed not only in the company’s product line of hand-crafted T-shirts and hats, but the company’s ethos.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Medical City Plano To Expand

Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MC Skin Studio medical spa now open in Plano

MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) MC Skin Studio medical spa opened Aug. 15 in the West Plano Village development. This med spa offers a variety of body and skin treatments for clients, including Botox, facials, laser hair removal and more. MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, in Plano. 972-378-7657. https://mcskinstudio.us.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

2022 College Guide: Here is information for colleges in and around Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas is in Richardson and is one of the biggest schools in North Texas. (Courtesy University of Texas at Dallas) This list highlights a number of two-year, four-year, public and private colleges across the Dallas and Richardson areas. This is not a comprehensive list, and data is based on the most recent figures released by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and/or each respective institution.
DALLAS, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX

Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan

Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions

The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Previews New Frisco Store Before Public Opening Wednesday

Anticipation is mounting in Collin County as H-E-B prepares to open its first store in Frisco on Wednesday. The store is one of several planned for North Texas, giving a sneak peek at what eager shoppers in Mansfield, Plano and McKinney, where future stores have been announced, have to look forward to.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
