Read full article on original website
Related
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
MSNBC
Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate
Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
RELATED PEOPLE
POLITICO
House Democrats, at long last, passed a package of pro-policing bills that turned off a handful of progressives — but not after some high drama on the floor.
The vote caps months of negotiation between the progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. What happened? House Democrats easily passed a package of four pro-policing bills on Thursday, capping months of negotiation between progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. It's a big win for the caucus, which had struggled to reach agreement on an issue of high importance to politically vulnerable "frontliners." But it didn't come without a share of the drama that Dems wanted to avoid this fall.
MSNBC
Sen. Durbin: It troubles me greatly some of my colleagues won't speak out against the Big Lie
Judiciary Committee Chair, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., joins Morning Joe discusses the DOJ's investigation into January 6, Ginni Thomas' upcoming meeting with the Jan. 6 Committee and the DISCLOSE Act.Sept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
DeSantis keeps migrant plane stunt funding opaque; charter company's GOP ties scrutinized
Marc Caputo, national political reporter for NBC News Digital, talks with Alex Wagner about his reporting into Vertol Systems Company Inc., the air charter company paid by Ron DeSantis with Florida taxpayer money to fly asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts, and the company's ties to DeSantis and Florida Republicans. Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump claims telepathic power to declassify ‘by thinking about it’
Several days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump introduced a new claim neither he nor anyone on his team had ever floated before. The sensitive materials in question, the former president said, had been “declassified.”. It wasn’t long before the strange talking point...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
New Polling: President Biden's approval rating at its highest point of 2022
New Polling shows that the majority of Americans believe that Donald Trump kept highly sensitive information at his Mar-a-Lago home. This comes after a recent survey from Marquette University Law School showed that 68% of registered voters believe the former president had top secret or classified material in his possession. Meanwhile, in the latest Emerson College survey, President Joe Biden's approval rating is at its highest point of 2022 with 46% of likely voters giving the President a positive grade. Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Committee will lay out more on Trump’s culpability
Virginia Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In These Zip Codes Growing Blue Line instability in southern Lebanon. Struggling to Get some Deep Sleep ? You Should Try these Natural Devices. EnergyBillCruncher /. Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own...
MSNBC
On ‘planted’ evidence, Team Trump faces put-up-or-shut-up test
During a Fox News appearance this week, Donald Trump once again raised the prospect of FBI agents planting incriminating evidence against him at Mar-a-Lago. “The problem that you have is [law enforcement officials] go into rooms — they won’t let anybody near — they wouldn’t even let them in the same building,” the former president said. “Did they drop anything into those piles? Or did they do it later?”
MSNBC
Trump tries a familiar defense with NY AG lawsuit: Throwing other people under the bus
Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman discuss how New York Attorney General Tish James’ lawsuit could be the Trump Organization’s ultimate downfallSept. 22, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Miles Taylor: Trump seems to think his presidential powers continue
Former Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security Miles Taylor, former FBI counterintelligence agent Pete Strzok, former U.S. attorney Harry Litman, and Wall Street Journal Justice Department reporter Sadie Gurman react to Trump’s claim that he declassified documents just by “thinking” about itSept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Andy Campbell: 'This is about the embrace by the GOP of right-wing extremism'
Author and investigative reporter Andy Campbell joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book, 'We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism,' which diggs into the origins and activities of the Proud Boys – and how their brand of extremism is reshaping American politics.Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy
Jim Walden, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about how charging a RICO conspiracy works and how DOJ prosecutors might approach a case against Donald Trump and his inner circle with that charge.Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Why women are driving a large and growing protest movement in Iran
After a 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in police custody, thousands are taking to the streets across Iran to protest her death with chants of “women, life, freedom.” Iranian American journalist, Negar Mortazavi, tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that Mahsa Amini died “in custody of a force that has been violent to women many times before.”Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump admits to willful retention of documents in Hannity interview
Chris Hayes: “Donald Trump went on national television where he sounded like a raving lunatic, totally disassociated from reality. But crucially, he fundamentally admitted to the main facts of the crime that the DOJ alleges he may have committed.”Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Ukrainian businesses step up to help citizens impacted by the war
Ukrainian businessman Andrey Stavnitser joins Morning Joe to discuss the new Superhumans Center, which will be a specialized clinic for Ukrainians for prosthetics, reconstruction and PTSD.Sept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump fraud whistleblower Michael Cohen on “roadmap” to new Trump Org fraud case
As New York Attorney General Letitia James announces a sprawling fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and the Trump Org., Michael Cohen is name checked after he “testified before Congress to shed light on this misconduct.” Cohen joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, adding: “Understanding how the Trump Organization works, the methodology that’s used in the inner workings of the company… that’s what I provided.” Cohen also speaks on documentary evidence listed in the lawsuit including financial statements, adding: “I provided them the roadmap into what they were used for.”Sept. 22, 2022.
Comments / 0