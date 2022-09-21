Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video
YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison
Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
BET
Da Brat Gets A Heartfelt Tattoo To Honor Her Union With Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart: 'GOD Sent Me HER'
They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, and for Da Brat that couldn’t be more true. Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt way the rapper paid tribute to her wifey while she was away!. The Chicago native recently shared on Instagram that she missed her CEO wife Jesseca...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Calls For Young Thug's Release
As many of you already know, Young Thug is currently in jail over a pending RICO case in Georgia. His YSL understudy Gunna is also facing similar charges right now, and the entire hip-hop world has been calling for their release, while also showcasing support on social media, and even in lyrics.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Dance Tutorial Leaves Yung Miami In Tears
Diddy’s new dance moves for his latest single, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, have Yung Miami crying in laughter at the mogul. On Tuesday (August 30), Diddy shared a tutorial of the new dance on his Instagram page and the City Girl headed to the comment section to leave her two cents on the routine. The moves featured Diddy moving his body to left then right before going backward and forward.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Is Still Thirsting For Mariah The Scientist
Atlanta rap icon Young Thug has been behind bars for months now from his pending RICO case with a chunk of YSL, but that hasn't stopped him from sending love to his rumored (but practically confirmed) boo, R&B singer Mariah the Scientist. He took to Twitter to excitedly share a picture of Mariah, his second thirst tweet in the past two weeks.
BET
Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G
Dr. Dre helped define and cultivate the West Coast rap scene with his boundless artistry and devotion to bringing up-and-coming talent into the fold, including his stepbrother Warren G. The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 spotlights Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Schoolly D and more artists who got the genre off...
TMZ.com
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day
Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
6ix9ine Appears to Beat Up DJ in Dubai for Not Playing His Music
6ix9ine appears to have attacked a DJ in Dubai for not playing his music and it was caught on video. On Friday (Sept. 23), Instagram page @rapsszn posted a video of 6ix9ine throwing bolo's at a club DJ in Dubai who refused to play the rapper's music because he was a "snitch." In the clip, Tekashi is punching on someone—possibly the DJ—while several people try to pull the two men apart. At one point in the video, there's a man who appears to be sneaking up behind 6ix9ine and quickly snatching something off his neck.
