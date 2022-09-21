Colombia’s President slams ‘addiction to irrational power’ and calls to end war on drugs in fiery first UNGA speech

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planted a tree at a mangrove park in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, a token nod to environmentalism during a two-day visit to the Gulf region focused mainly on securing new fossil fuel supplies and forging fresh alliances against Russia. Germany is trying to wean itself off energy imports from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, while avoiding an energy shortage in the coming months. To do so, the German government has sought out new natural gas suppliers while also installing terminals to bring the fuel into the country by ship. After visiting the Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, Scholz was scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to sign an accord on energy cooperation and the country’s hosting of next year’s U.N. climate talks.

EUROPE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO