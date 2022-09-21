Montserrat alum Mike Ryczek (‘06) will be hosting a joint exhibition with artist Chen Peng, opening on October 1st. This year, Ryczek was also a recipient of a painting fellowship from Mass Cultural Council, which helped him continue work on the same painting series that will be featured in this exhibition. Full information on Ryczek’s show is included below:

