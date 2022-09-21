ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin was almost named Netcoin by Satoshi Nakamoto, hints domain data

Coming up with a good name is often one of the most challenging decisions one needs to make when launching a new service or business. Historical data of domain name purchases suggest that Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), had an alternate naming option in mind that did not make it to the whitepaper.
CoinTelegraph

Many NFT projects lack adequate smart contract testing, says nameless founder

Jimmy McNelis, the founder of Web3 tech firm nameless, says there are too many nonfungible token (NFT) projects rushing to market without proper smart contract testing — potentially leading to millions lost. Speaking with Cointelegraph, McNelis suggested that a lot of NFT projects often rush to market without fully...
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum risks another 10% drop versus Bitcoin as $15.4M exits ETH investment funds

Ethereum's Merge on Sep. 15 turned out to be a sell-the-news event, which looks set to continue. Notably, Ether (ETH) dropped considerably against the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin (BTC) after the Merge. As of Sept. 22, ETH/USD and ETH/BTC trading pairs were down by more than 20% and 17%, respectively, since Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake (PoS).
Vitalik Buterin
CoinTelegraph

OKLink to realize Web3 goal by strengthening multichain explorer strategy

Blockchain data and information service provider OKLink has strengthened its product development this year by releasing a series of upgrades to its product line, including several remarkable changes to its multi-blockchain explorers. These are viewed as critical steps that could help realize its parent entity OKG’s ambition of becoming a Web3 conglomerate.
CoinTelegraph

Helium migrates its blockchain to Solana following T-Mobile partnership

On Thursday, the Helium Foundation announced that it would be moving its mainnet to the Solana blockchain following a community vote. According to the proposal, proof-of-coverage and Data transfer mechanisms will be moved to Helium Oracles. Meanwhile, Helium's tokens and governance will relocate to that of the Solana blockchain. As...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto gaming sucks — But devs can fix it

What we have today in terms of Web3 gaming is not working. Play-to-earn has not worked and neither will play-to-earn or any X-to/and-earn. On top of that, traditional gamers view nonfungible tokens (NFTs) with suspicion. They dunk on expensive apes and are skeptical of large game publishers applying the lipstick of NFTs for further monetization.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto bug bounty platform Immunefi raises $24M led by Framework Ventures

Web3 bug bounty and security services platform Immunefi has closed a $24 million Series A funding round, putting the company on track to scale its in-house capacity amid widespread vulnerabilities in the blockchain industry. The funding round was led by the San Francisco-based venture firm Framework Ventures, with additional participation...
CoinTelegraph

Bill Qian, ex-Global Head of Fundraising at Binance Labs, joins the TON Foundation

London, United Kingdom, 23 September 2022 – The TON Foundation, stewards of the The Open Network (TON) blockchain, are pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Qian, Chairman of Cypher Capital, as a new board member. Bill was made Chairman of Cypher Capital in June this year and will help to grow the TON ecosystem to shepherd billions of Web2 users into the world of Web3.
CoinTelegraph

Why is the crypto market down today?

Crypto prices keep falling, but why? This year’s market crash has turned most winning portfolios into net losers, and new investors are probably losing hope in Bitcoin (BTC). Investors know that cryptocurrencies exhibit higher than average volatility, but this year’s drawdown has been extreme. After hitting a stratospheric all-time...
CoinTelegraph

What is a cryptocurrency mining pool?

In the early days of Bitcoin (BTC), crypto enthusiasts only required a basic personal computer with an internet connection to generate new BTC tokens through a distributed computing process known as mining. However, with more people chasing the same number of block rewards, Bitcoin’s mining process has become more challenging...
CoinTelegraph

How to stake Fantom (FTM)?

Fantom (FTM) is known for its speed and inexpensive layer-1 blockchain. Like other blockchains (for example, Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX)) that scale better than their counterpart, it has been dubbed an “Ethereum killer.” After raising $40 million in funds, Fantom launched its mainnet in December 2019. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most popular blockchains, sitting in the top 10 blockchains by total value locked (TVL) with $1.3 billion in TVL.
CoinTelegraph

Is the bottom in? Crypto community shares their thoughts

Buying the dip instantly becomes a nightmare when crypto prices go down even further as the bear market continues its onset. However, recent dips show that current prices may potentially be a good entry point for traders. To find out what the community thinks, Cointelegraph asked Twitter to answer the question — is the bottom in?
CoinTelegraph

B. Riley may purchase up to $100M stake in Bitcoin miner Iris Energy

Australia-based crypto mining firm Iris Energy has signed a deal with B. Riley giving the capital market company the option to purchase up to 25 million of its shares. According to a Friday filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Iris Energy inked an agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital II related to the “potential offer and sale” of up to 25 million of the Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm’s ordinary shares, worth $100 million. The filing states B. Riley has a 24-month timeframe to complete the purchase starting “as soon as practicable” after the effective date of the registration statement.
CoinTelegraph

Coinsquare acquires publicly traded crypto exchange CoinSmart

Canada’s crypto exchange landscape appears to be consolidating after Coinsquare, one of the largest digital asset trading platforms in the country, acquired CoinSmart for an undisclosed amount. On Thursday, Coinsquare announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to purchase all issued and outstanding shares of CoinSmart’s wholly-owned...
CoinTelegraph

South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021

According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
CoinTelegraph

Total crypto market cap shows strength even after the Merge and Federal Reserve rate hike

Cryptocurrencies have been in a bear trend since mid-August after they failed to break above the $1.2 trillion market capitalization resistance. Even with the current bear trend and a brutal 25% correction, it has not been enough to break the three-month-long ascending trend. The crypto markets' aggregate capitalization declined 7.2%...
