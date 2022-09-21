Read full article on original website
Related
Recent police shootings in Colorado, New York, and Mississippi show how calling 911 for help can turn deadly: 'He trusted the police to come and help him. Instead, they attacked and killed him.'
Christian Glass, Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes, and Daniel K. McAlpin are among those killed this year by the law enforcement officers who were called to help them.
40 years later, detective haunted by Banks killings
WILKES-BARRE — Of all the ugliness he saw in the early morning hours of Sept. 25, 1982, one image remains embedded in Jim Zardecki&rsquo
Floridians brace for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, which may strengthen to become the state's first major hurricane in 4 years
As Tropical Storm Ian barrels towards Florida -- potentially strengthening to a Category 4 hurricane before slamming the state later this week -- residents are preparing for what could be the Sunshine State's first major hurricane in four years.
Comments / 0