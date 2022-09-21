Read full article on original website
Related
People can’t believe I’m the same person when I do my makeup – it’s called being a catfish
A TIKTOK user's viral makeup transformation is so startling that viewers are convinced the "before" and "after" are different people. Valeria Voronina, a makeup artist with 2.3 million followers on the app, has blown people away with her shapeshifting skills to the point that many commenters are in utter disbelief.
msn.com
Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding
Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
Comments / 0