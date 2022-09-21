ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

VB: No. 1 Warriors Sweep Past No. 13 College of Saint Mary

OMAHA, Neb. – It was all business for No. 1-ranked Midland University as they made the trip down to Omaha to face No. 13 College of Saint Mary on Wednesday night. The Warriors looked confident and relaxed in their pregame and that poise carried over in the match as they earned a straight-set sweep (25-22, 25-17, 25-11) over the Flames. The victory improves their record to 14-2 overall and 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). CSM falls to 13-2 on the season and 3-2 in the conference.
OMAHA, NE
Arlington native’s idea sparks $395K in UNK grant funding

KEARNEY – Mackenzie Hagemeister came up with the idea three semesters ago, when she first got involved with undergraduate research at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The psychobiology major from Arlington was assisting associate chemistry professor Allen Thomas with his cancer research and, at the same time, developing another proposal that would eventually become their next big project.
KEARNEY, NE
West Nile case reported in 3 Rivers district

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is confirming the first human case of West Nile Virus in the district. The patient is hospitalized. “West Nile Virus is a concern, and this is a good reminder to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Health Director.
FREMONT, NE
Authorities investigate body found on highway

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation following the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road. Deputies were advised at about 2:30 p.m. of a deceased party discovered by construction crews. The sheriff’s office is investigating with the assistance of...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
Schuyler man indicted for fake Social Security cards

A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted on federal charges of providing fake Social Security cards. Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment announced by Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, June and August of this year, federal officials allege that Monterroso-Monterroso provided fake Social Security...
SCHUYLER, NE
Police arrest woman for shoplifting

Fremont police responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Nancy Jo Riggs, 54, of Fremont was arrested for shoplifting.
FREMONT, NE

