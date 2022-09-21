Read full article on original website
Related
thebestmix1055.com
West Nile case reported in 3 Rivers district
Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is confirming the first human case of West Nile Virus in the district. The patient is hospitalized. “West Nile Virus is a concern, and this is a good reminder to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Health Director.
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest woman for shoplifting
Fremont police responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Nancy Jo Riggs, 54, of Fremont was arrested for shoplifting.
thebestmix1055.com
Schuyler man indicted for fake Social Security cards
A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted on federal charges of providing fake Social Security cards. Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment announced by Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, June and August of this year, federal officials allege that Monterroso-Monterroso provided fake Social Security...
Comments / 0