VB: No. 1 Warriors Sweep Past No. 13 College of Saint Mary
OMAHA, Neb. – It was all business for No. 1-ranked Midland University as they made the trip down to Omaha to face No. 13 College of Saint Mary on Wednesday night. The Warriors looked confident and relaxed in their pregame and that poise carried over in the match as they earned a straight-set sweep (25-22, 25-17, 25-11) over the Flames. The victory improves their record to 14-2 overall and 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). CSM falls to 13-2 on the season and 3-2 in the conference.
West Nile case reported in 3 Rivers district
Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is confirming the first human case of West Nile Virus in the district. The patient is hospitalized. “West Nile Virus is a concern, and this is a good reminder to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Health Director.
Police arrest woman for shoplifting
Fremont police responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Nancy Jo Riggs, 54, of Fremont was arrested for shoplifting.
Grief Support Group meetings set for October
A Grief Support Group is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, 13 and 20 on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. The group is open to anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one – whether that is a spouse, parent, child or friend.
