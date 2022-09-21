OMAHA, Neb. – It was all business for No. 1-ranked Midland University as they made the trip down to Omaha to face No. 13 College of Saint Mary on Wednesday night. The Warriors looked confident and relaxed in their pregame and that poise carried over in the match as they earned a straight-set sweep (25-22, 25-17, 25-11) over the Flames. The victory improves their record to 14-2 overall and 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). CSM falls to 13-2 on the season and 3-2 in the conference.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO