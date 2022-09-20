ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 recent payer mental health moves

Health insurers are adding new mental health services and finding ways to improve member mental health. Here are eight mental healthcare-related updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 8. Former UnitedHealthcare CEO Ken Burdick named CEO of LifeStance Health. Ken Burdick, former UnitedHealthcare CEO, will take the helm of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based...
CEO of Banner|Aetna has 'incredible success' for new Type 2 diabetes treatment

Tom Grote is the chief executive officer at Phoenix-based Banner|Aetna. Mr. Grote will serve on the panel "The Evolution of New Types of Health Plans" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.
