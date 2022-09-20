Provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs outlines plans for first academic year

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent the latest to step down from leadership role in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Another North Texas superintendent is stepping down from their role, adding to the growing list of shifts in leadership across the area. Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Robin Ryan announced Friday that he will retire after 38 years in the Texas public education system. Ryan...
dmagazine.com
BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit
DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
azlesting.com
Mr. Driver Starts His First Year at Azle
With a new principal this year, many new things are being put into place and are changing, however it is nice to get to know who the new principal is. Mr. Nate Driver has a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology from The University of North Texas and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from West Texas A&M. When Mr. Driver first started teaching and coaching, he began at Southlake ISD.
aisd.net
Burgin Elementary hosts Balloon Release to Honor Namesake
Burgin Elementary host balloon release to honor namesake. One month after Arlington ISD namesake Robert “Bob” Burgin passed away, Burgin Elementary School students and teachers released hundreds of blue and orange balloons into the sky this week to honor and remember him. His wife, Tillie Burgin, and family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ahstigerlife.com
Humans of Arlington – Isabella Mitchell
“What is your favorite activity to do at Arlington?”. “I really like going to the extracurricular events at school like the football games. During the homecoming game, I dressed up as Cinderella for Princesses for Patients and raised twelve-hundred dollars for St. Jude.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury
A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm ISD warns consequences for rumored riot at LEHS
Little Elm ISD released a statement on its social media websites Thursday afternoon addressing rumors of a possible riot taking place at Little Elm High School on Friday. The post warned those who participated would fall consequence to legal or disciplinary actions.
dallasexpress.com
California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas
A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Observer
The Denton Record-Chronicle Mentioned a Drag Event and Both Are Receiving Threats Now
The Denton variety drag show Glitterbomb at the Rubber Gloves rehearsal studio canceled its latest event last week, claiming that a mention of the event in a Denton Record-Chronicle article led to a series of threats, according to a statement released by event organizers on Facebook last Friday. The newspaper...
Shorthorn
Men’s golf team prepares to began its season next week
The men’s golf team enters the 2022-2023 season with talent, experience and confidence. While their season doesn’t begin until Monday, where they’ll compete in the Nick Watney Invitational in Kingsburg, California, the Mavericks are already competing. Last week, the team participated in an internal qualifying tournament. In...
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
fox4news.com
Women of Law Enforcement welcomes hundreds to its conference in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A law enforcement conference that's been around for nearly ten years has drawn its largest attendance yet. The four-day event in Fort Worth is offering police training and network opportunities. The group is also trying to grow the numbers nationwide of women involved in law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
Texas Supreme Court: Texas law supersedes Islamic law
The Texas Supreme Court has sent a divorce case back to a Collin County court after ruling that a judge, not an Islamic Fiqh panel, should decide matters.
City of Keller orders Keller Public Library to remove post about Banned Books Week
KELLER, Texas — The social media pages of public libraries across the country are celebrating banned books in honor of national Banned Books Week. Banned Books Week has been around since 1982, according to the American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom. But when the Keller Public Library posted...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Arlington, TX
Arlington is an exciting city located between Fort Worth and Dallas in Texas. As a vibrant city, Arlington offers a wide range of exciting activities, from museums, sports events, and restaurants, to fun music. Before you visit any city, it is important to research and come up with a list of interesting activities to do in that city. This article will make your research work easier. If you ever visit Arlington in Texas, here is a list of twenty fun activities to do in this city.
Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
rtands.com
TEXRail gets a visit from the Federal Transit Administration
Texas commuter rail TEXRail, a subsidiary of Trinity Metro, the transit agency for Tarrant County in north central Texas, got a visit from the FTA this week. Laura Hanna, director of Communications for Trinity Metro, prepared the following statement on the visit:. “Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool...
footballscoop.com
The biggest game on the college football schedule: On the Line
I'm not saying it's never happened before, but I can't think of a dynamic quite like the one we'll see on Saturday when Sonny Dykes returns to SMU. Steve Spurrier won a Heisman and a national title at Florida, then coached against the Gators 10 times. Nick Saban won a title at LSU and now faces the Tigers each November. But both Florida-South Carolina and LSU-Alabama are not traditional rivals, and both of those men had NFL stops in between.
I-Team: Lewisville accountant sentenced to 48 years in prison for Ponzi scheme
SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 74 year old Lewisville accountant was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to 48 years in prison for operating a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million."You inflicted so much pain this is all I could do for the victims," U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant said as he sentenced Nix to what amounts to a life sentence.Nix, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, promised his tax clients high interest returns...
Comments / 0