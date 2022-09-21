ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

thebestmix1055.com

Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

West Nile case reported in 3 Rivers district

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is confirming the first human case of West Nile Virus in the district. The patient is hospitalized. “West Nile Virus is a concern, and this is a good reminder to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Health Director.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest woman for shoplifting

Fremont police responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Nancy Jo Riggs, 54, of Fremont was arrested for shoplifting.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Schuyler man indicted for fake Social Security cards

A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted on federal charges of providing fake Social Security cards. Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment announced by Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, June and August of this year, federal officials allege that Monterroso-Monterroso provided fake Social Security...
SCHUYLER, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Grief Support Group meetings set for October

A Grief Support Group is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, 13 and 20 on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. The group is open to anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one – whether that is a spouse, parent, child or friend.
FREMONT, NE

