Texas State

Curative introduces no-copay health plan in Texas

Healthcare startup Curative, best-known for providing COVID-19 testing, is introducing a health plan with no copays or deductibles. The company is offering the new plan in the Austin, Texas, area, with plans to expand throughout Texas over the next year, Curative said Sept. 21. The announcement comes as the startup lays off 109 employees from its testing business in California.
AUSTIN, TX
10 providers seeking payer contracting talent

Ten providers — including Christus Health and Ascension — recently posted job listings seeking leaders in payer contracting and relations. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a payer relations and contracting director in...
IRVING, TX
5 recent payer-provider contract breaks

From an impending expired contract between BCBS and Texas Health Resources to Penn State swapping Aetna for Highmark to administer employee benefits, these are five recent payer-provider contract breaks:. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will no longer have an in-network contract with Amarillo, Texas-based Baptist St. Anthony Health...
TEXAS STATE
6 health insurance startups to know

From launching new health plans to partnering with existing payers, more startups are moving into the health insurance space. Here are six startups Becker's has reported on since Aug. 1. Curative introduces no-copay health plan in Texas. Startup Curative, best known for providing COVID-19 testing, is launching a health plan...
INDIANA STATE
AMA, AHA, state medical groups sue feds — again — over surprise-billing rule

The Texas Medical Association, UT Health Tyler Regional Hospital and a physician filed a lawsuit Sept. 22 in federal court that once again challenges the arbitration process established under the No Surprises Act. The same day, the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association said they would be filing...
TEXAS STATE
Flume Health tapped to help launch Texas provider's plan

Harlingen, Texas-based direct primary care provider Frontier Direct Care has chosen Flume Health to help launch its new health plan. Flume Health, a health-plan-as-a-service platform, will allow Frontier Direct Care to launch a personalized health plan in as little as six months, according to a Sept. 15 news release from Flume.
TEXAS STATE
BCBS New Mexico adds 120K honeybees to its headquarters

In a push for sustainability, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has partnered with beekeeping company Alveole to bring two hives and 120,000 honeybees to its headquarters in Albuquerque. About 100 jars of honey are expected for harvesting in the fall and will then be available to purchase...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Jersey to begin process of reorganizing Horizon BCBS as mutual holding company

New Jersey will soon begin the process of reorganizing Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield's nonprofit business structure. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in 2020 legalizing the company's conversion from a nonprofit health services corporation to a nonprofit mutual holding company, which will allow it to create for-profit subsidiaries through the acquisition of providers or pharmacy benefit managers.
How the pandemic shaped BCBS North Carolina's new telehealth policy

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is expanding its telehealth policy to include more services based on two years of telehealth claims data from the COVID-19 pandemic released Sept. 20. In 2020, the company saw telehealth claims rise 7,500 percent. Members had more than 2.7 million telehealth visits for...
