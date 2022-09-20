Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Curative introduces no-copay health plan in Texas
Healthcare startup Curative, best-known for providing COVID-19 testing, is introducing a health plan with no copays or deductibles. The company is offering the new plan in the Austin, Texas, area, with plans to expand throughout Texas over the next year, Curative said Sept. 21. The announcement comes as the startup lays off 109 employees from its testing business in California.
10 providers seeking payer contracting talent
Ten providers — including Christus Health and Ascension — recently posted job listings seeking leaders in payer contracting and relations. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a payer relations and contracting director in...
5 recent payer-provider contract breaks
From an impending expired contract between BCBS and Texas Health Resources to Penn State swapping Aetna for Highmark to administer employee benefits, these are five recent payer-provider contract breaks:. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will no longer have an in-network contract with Amarillo, Texas-based Baptist St. Anthony Health...
6 health insurance startups to know
From launching new health plans to partnering with existing payers, more startups are moving into the health insurance space. Here are six startups Becker's has reported on since Aug. 1. Curative introduces no-copay health plan in Texas. Startup Curative, best known for providing COVID-19 testing, is launching a health plan...
AMA, AHA, state medical groups sue feds — again — over surprise-billing rule
The Texas Medical Association, UT Health Tyler Regional Hospital and a physician filed a lawsuit Sept. 22 in federal court that once again challenges the arbitration process established under the No Surprises Act. The same day, the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association said they would be filing...
Flume Health tapped to help launch Texas provider's plan
Harlingen, Texas-based direct primary care provider Frontier Direct Care has chosen Flume Health to help launch its new health plan. Flume Health, a health-plan-as-a-service platform, will allow Frontier Direct Care to launch a personalized health plan in as little as six months, according to a Sept. 15 news release from Flume.
BayCare pauses elective surgeries, procedures for Florida Blue members as contract expiration looms
BayCare Health System paused all elective surgeries and procedures for Florida Blue members Sept. 22 as the expiration date for the in-network contract between the two organizations approaches, WFTS reported. If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates by Oct. 1, 215,000 patients are expected...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts introduces virtual primary care
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is introducing a virtual primary care team feature, the insurer said Sept. 22. In a news release, Blue Cross MA said members of most plans will be able to choose a virtual primary care provider through Carbon Health or Firefly Health, two virtual care services.
BCBS New Mexico adds 120K honeybees to its headquarters
In a push for sustainability, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has partnered with beekeeping company Alveole to bring two hives and 120,000 honeybees to its headquarters in Albuquerque. About 100 jars of honey are expected for harvesting in the fall and will then be available to purchase...
New Jersey to begin process of reorganizing Horizon BCBS as mutual holding company
New Jersey will soon begin the process of reorganizing Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield's nonprofit business structure. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in 2020 legalizing the company's conversion from a nonprofit health services corporation to a nonprofit mutual holding company, which will allow it to create for-profit subsidiaries through the acquisition of providers or pharmacy benefit managers.
How the pandemic shaped BCBS North Carolina's new telehealth policy
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is expanding its telehealth policy to include more services based on two years of telehealth claims data from the COVID-19 pandemic released Sept. 20. In 2020, the company saw telehealth claims rise 7,500 percent. Members had more than 2.7 million telehealth visits for...
Judge tosses lawsuit alleging Medica owes lab over $10M in COVID-19 test payments
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from GS Labs accusing Minnesota-based health insurer Medica of withholding more than $10 million in payments for COVID-19 tests, Minnesota Public Radio reported Sept. 21. The lawsuit filed in October alleged that Medica refused to provide full reimbursement for tests conducted by the Nebraska-based...
