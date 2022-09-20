Healthcare startup Curative, best-known for providing COVID-19 testing, is introducing a health plan with no copays or deductibles. The company is offering the new plan in the Austin, Texas, area, with plans to expand throughout Texas over the next year, Curative said Sept. 21. The announcement comes as the startup lays off 109 employees from its testing business in California.

