247Sports
Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Understandably, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a tough time selling out Memorial Stadium. According to athletic director Trev Alberts, there are "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets available for next weekend's home game against Indiana on October 1. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on...
Nebraska Football: Should fans be worried about Bill O’Brien rumors?
There have been a number of different names thrown around for the Nebraska football head coaching job. While quite a few of those names are of people who are currently head coaches, Bill O’Brien stands out because at the moment, he’s Alabama’s offensive coordinator. At the moment, he’s also one of the names getting the most attention but should that be worrying to Husker fans?
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
klin.com
WarHorse Casino Ready To Open In Lincoln On Saturday
If the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approves a permanent gaming license for the WarHorse Casino during it’s meeting on Friday, Lincoln residents will be able to start playing slot machines on Saturday morning. “We will get ready and we will be fully prepared to open at 10:30 Saturday...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
KETV.com
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
thebestmix1055.com
Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
WOWT
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha road will close for some time for construction. According to Omaha Public Works, I Street between South 108th and 102nd streets will be closed for three months for a street widening project. The road will close starting Sept. 26. The area is largely industrial.
WOWT
Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha
Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
News Channel Nebraska
LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
thebestmix1055.com
West Nile case reported in 3 Rivers district
Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is confirming the first human case of West Nile Virus in the district. The patient is hospitalized. “West Nile Virus is a concern, and this is a good reminder to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Health Director.
1011now.com
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a a south Lincoln fast food restaurant. Monday night around 10:40 p.m., LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off S 27th Street and Southpointe...
WOWT
Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shelter is located at 17th and Nicholas streets. Officers found...
Ask Omaha: what's up with that closed gate by the Center/680N interchange?
Is there a particular reason it's just kept closed all the time? I know they opened it up for construction back in 2019 I believe, but for the past 10 years it's been closed. I think it'd be great to have open for people not familiar with the area or just as another way to go northbound if you're stuck in the far right lane on I-80 West to ILQ/Center exit and can't get over safely.
WOWT
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
WOWT
Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gunshots outside a neighborhood grocery store in north Omaha on Monday night is under investigation. Three people with gunshot wounds — a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals for treatment of single gunshot wounds; all were expected to be OK, according to a Tuesday OPD news release.
