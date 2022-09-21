ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Understandably, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a tough time selling out Memorial Stadium. According to athletic director Trev Alberts, there are "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets available for next weekend's home game against Indiana on October 1. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on...
Nebraska Football: Should fans be worried about Bill O’Brien rumors?

There have been a number of different names thrown around for the Nebraska football head coaching job. While quite a few of those names are of people who are currently head coaches, Bill O’Brien stands out because at the moment, he’s Alabama’s offensive coordinator. At the moment, he’s also one of the names getting the most attention but should that be worrying to Husker fans?
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WarHorse Casino Ready To Open In Lincoln On Saturday

If the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approves a permanent gaming license for the WarHorse Casino during it’s meeting on Friday, Lincoln residents will be able to start playing slot machines on Saturday morning. “We will get ready and we will be fully prepared to open at 10:30 Saturday...
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha

Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
West Nile case reported in 3 Rivers district

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is confirming the first human case of West Nile Virus in the district. The patient is hospitalized. “West Nile Virus is a concern, and this is a good reminder to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Health Director.
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a a south Lincoln fast food restaurant. Monday night around 10:40 p.m., LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off S 27th Street and Southpointe...
Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shelter is located at 17th and Nicholas streets. Officers found...
Ask Omaha: what's up with that closed gate by the Center/680N interchange?

Is there a particular reason it's just kept closed all the time? I know they opened it up for construction back in 2019 I believe, but for the past 10 years it's been closed. I think it'd be great to have open for people not familiar with the area or just as another way to go northbound if you're stuck in the far right lane on I-80 West to ILQ/Center exit and can't get over safely.
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gunshots outside a neighborhood grocery store in north Omaha on Monday night is under investigation. Three people with gunshot wounds — a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals for treatment of single gunshot wounds; all were expected to be OK, according to a Tuesday OPD news release.
