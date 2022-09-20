Read full article on original website
Related
Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight
Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
TV information for Penn State-Northwestern confirmed
Penn State will play one more home game before getting a week off to prepare for the gauntlet ahead of them later in October. The Nittany Lions host Northwestern next Saturday for a mid-afternoon Week 5 contest in Big Ten play. The game, which had previously been confirmed for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, now has a TV designation for the broadcast. Penn State’s home game with the Wildcats will kick off 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. It will be the first time this season Penn State will appear on ESPN. Penn State moved up three spots in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches...
Comments / 0