“Mike’s shop is moved,” noted the Aspen Times on Sept. 25, 1941. “Mr. and Mrs. Mike Magnifico are this week putting finishing touches to their new store which is now one of the most attractive places in town. The sports and clothing store was moved the past weekend from its old location on Hyman to the Crawley building which the Magnificos recently purchased. They are now making their home in the apartment upstairs recently occupied by Mrs. Faith McNeil. The store has been completely remodeled and redecorated in a most pleasant manner and an invitation is extended to everyone to come in and see the new layout. The front of the store contains the clothing displays and a very striking ski hut has been constructed across the room near the back, the winter sporting goods being kept in and near this. Constructed of log slabs, the hut presents the appearance of a cabin porch, complete even to the windows in which lights will be kept burning at night. Mr. Magnifico has his shoe repair shop directly back of the ski hut. Mike Magnifico started his first shoe repair shop in Aspen in 1932 in the room that now houses the Silver Dollar lounge. In 1934 he moved a few doors east to the location the ever-expanding store has occupied the past seven years.”

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO