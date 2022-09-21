With championship on its mind, No. 15 Midway volleyball continues undefeated run with win over Clinton

Read full article on original website
Shaw earns second straight win over ECSU
Durham, N.C. — The Shaw Bears football team made the plays it needed to come away with their second straight win to improve to 2-0 in CIAA action as they defeated the visiting Elizabeth City State University Vikings 35-16 Saturday inside Durham County Stadium. After both teams traded punts...
WITN
Farmville Central high flying basketball star Short commits to New Orleans
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central high flying senior Jah Short announced his commitment to Division 1 New Orleans on Friday night. New Orleans plays in the Southland Conference. Short averaged 20 points per game last season according to Farmville Central’s statistics. Short and the Jags finished as state runner up last season in class 2A. They had won the previous three state titles. Short was state game most outstanding player his sophomore season.
No. 12 NC State blasts UConn, 41-10
So much of NC State’s offseason was about getting to the Clemson game. After four games, and four wins, the 12th-ranked Wolfpack will get its shot at the Tigers. NC State pasted UConn, 41-10 on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, in its final warmup outside the ACC. Devin Leary...
Tar Heels lose game and their cool, and one is more worrisome than the other
Mack Brown had one of UNC’s six personal fouls in the 45-32 loss to Notre Dame as frustration boiled over on the sideline.
NCFC comeback bid falls short at Charlotte Saturday
Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina FC fell short of the Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, 2-1. Despite a valiant push in the final 20 minutes that saw Garrett McLaughlin score his 13th goal of the season to halve Charlotte’s lead, NCFC were unable to complete the comeback on the road.
Parents ‘disappointed’ after Garner football coach refused to shake hands after loss
The Garner coach said he refused to shake hands with rival Clayton High after their coach ran up the score. ”He tried to embarrass my young men.”
jocoreport.com
New Principal At McGee’s Crossroads Elementary Looks To The Horizon
Lyndsey Dunn may be a small town girl, but as the new principal for McGee’s Crossroads Elementary her vision is large. A native of Washington County, North Carolina, about 45 minutes from the Outer Banks, Dunn is warm and sunny, just like the beaches she comes from. Her Johnston...
WITN
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
columbuscountynews.com
Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus
Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
NC man wins $150,000 lottery prize after letting family members choose numbers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The lucky numbers that Trevor Stewart, of Fayetteville, always plays in Powerball paid off Wednesday with a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This is awesome,” Stewart said. Stewart, 56, said the winning numbers came mostly from his family. “I asked family members to choose the numbers, […]
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Fire Chief Suspended
Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau is on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation. City Manager Darren Currie said he could not further comment on the suspension, citing personnel rules. “When the investigation is completed, Currie said, “then I will make a decision.”. Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder is...
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina
Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
cbs17
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
Swift Creek Elementary celebrates 90 years with final party before it’s torn down
The Wake County school will host an anniversary celebration Saturday. Next year, it will be torn down to make way for a new campus.
WRAL
Police: 1 dead after argument leads to shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument on Friday night in Selma, police said. Carlos Chrisp, 37, from Four Oaks, was shot twice in the chest at around 6 p.m., police said. There were dozens of evidence markers at the scene near South Raiford...
jocoreport.com
Overturned Pickup Strikes Fuel Tanker
SELMA – One person received minor injuries in a three vehicle accident around 8:00am Wednesday on Buffalo Road at US 70 in Selma. A pickup truck and SUV collided on Buffalo Road, causing the pickup truck to spin and overturn into the side of a fuel tanker at the intersection.
cbs17
Goldsboro ShotSpotter alert leads police to investigate shooting that left 1 injured
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon that left one person injured. On Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street in response to a ShotSpotter alert of several gunshots in the area. Daisy St. is a few blocks away from Goldsboro High School.
