With championship on its mind, No. 15 Midway volleyball continues undefeated run with win over Clinton

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO