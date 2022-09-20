ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School lunches no longer free in public school districts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) – After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free...
St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) – St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members about everything from the coast to native wildlife. The fair included 30 booths set up by local organizations to teach people about wildlife. That included displays about wildfires, sea turtles and live animals on display like a pelican, an owl and frogs.
