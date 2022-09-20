Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ case: New Mexico grants prosecutors funds to move forward in movie set shooting probe
New Mexico agreed to provide funds, allowing the possibility of prosecutions involving the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin while filming “Rust,” as reported by the Santa Fe Mexican on Thursday. The state Board of Finance granted around $317,000, which would go toward the cost...
foxwilmington.com
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) – After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free...
foxwilmington.com
St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair
ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) – St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members about everything from the coast to native wildlife. The fair included 30 booths set up by local organizations to teach people about wildlife. That included displays about wildfires, sea turtles and live animals on display like a pelican, an owl and frogs.
Comments / 0