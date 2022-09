MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty people are without homes after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Carolina Forest apartment building Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the building in the River Oaks Condos, off River Oaks Drive. Nine units in...

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO