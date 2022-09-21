ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington City Council approves designation of historic landmark, pilot program to aid the homeless and amendment to panhandling in city code

 4 days ago
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – They are very powerful people. Nurses are scared to publicly question them. Doctors worry about losing their hospital privileges if they speak out against hospital administrators. But North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t backing down when it comes to challenging the executives in charge of the state’s largest hospital systems. He has called the hospitals “cartels…disguising themselves as nonprofits” while their CEOs rake in millions of dollars a year.
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been a rough year at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). After months of complaints about long wait times in the Emergency Room, and patients having to wait days for a hospital bed if they needed to be admitted, some people’s worst fears were realized. A 77-year-old woman coded in the ER lobby, after waiting more than five hours to be seen. She died about two hours later.
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Superior Court sentenced 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez to eight years after she pled guilty to robbery, kidnapping and assault charges on Tuesday, September 20. A few months ago, Richard Blanton was sentenced to nearly 9 years for his role in the incident.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, near Harbor Ridge Apartments and the intersection of Harbor and Flint Drive on Friday, September 23. Per the WPD, they responded to the scene after a report they received at around...
Former “American Idol” winner raises awareness of Sickle Cell Disease

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Former American Idol winner Ruben Studdard visited Wilmington Thursday to raise awareness for Sickle Cell Disease and the importance of donating blood to help those suffering from the disease. Studdard is in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala....
Man arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine after drug bust

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 35-year-old Banks Raphel Batton following a drug investigation on the morning of September 21. Per the CCSO, a team searched the residence at 60 Pine Circle Drive as part of a drug investigation. Investigators had previously bought drugs from the same location, and 6.5 ounces of crack cocaine was seized during the search. They also recovered an illegal firearm which they classify as a weapon of mass destruction.
