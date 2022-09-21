Wilmington City Council approves designation of historic landmark, pilot program to aid the homeless and amendment to panhandling in city code

Read full article on original website
“It’s symbolic:” Reactions after Wilmington City Council votes to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ sign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The “Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now” sign in downtown Wilmington will be removed by the end of the year after city council voted this week to take it down. The sign was originally approved by city council in 2020 in the...
Policy changes for CFCC’s marine technology program leaves students in rough waters after two key employees resign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After a recent change to CFCC’s compensatory leave policy for the marine technology department, two employees with the program resigned. One of them, the captain of the research vessel, Cape Hatteras. About a week after the policy changed, it was reversed but the employees...
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation and YMCA announced that several roads around Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington will experience lane closures to accommodate the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. Per NCDOT and YMCA, the following roads will have lane closures as well as police directing...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – They are very powerful people. Nurses are scared to publicly question them. Doctors worry about losing their hospital privileges if they speak out against hospital administrators. But North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t backing down when it comes to challenging the executives in charge of the state’s largest hospital systems. He has called the hospitals “cartels…disguising themselves as nonprofits” while their CEOs rake in millions of dollars a year.
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been a rough year at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). After months of complaints about long wait times in the Emergency Room, and patients having to wait days for a hospital bed if they needed to be admitted, some people’s worst fears were realized. A 77-year-old woman coded in the ER lobby, after waiting more than five hours to be seen. She died about two hours later.
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Superior Court sentenced 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez to eight years after she pled guilty to robbery, kidnapping and assault charges on Tuesday, September 20. A few months ago, Richard Blanton was sentenced to nearly 9 years for his role in the incident.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, near Harbor Ridge Apartments and the intersection of Harbor and Flint Drive on Friday, September 23. Per the WPD, they responded to the scene after a report they received at around...
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Oak Island Water Rescue were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 this morning to The Point after a small boat was capsized several hundred yards out with a person holding onto it. The boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and waves generated by...
Former “American Idol” winner raises awareness of Sickle Cell Disease
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Former American Idol winner Ruben Studdard visited Wilmington Thursday to raise awareness for Sickle Cell Disease and the importance of donating blood to help those suffering from the disease. Studdard is in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala....
Man arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine after drug bust
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 35-year-old Banks Raphel Batton following a drug investigation on the morning of September 21. Per the CCSO, a team searched the residence at 60 Pine Circle Drive as part of a drug investigation. Investigators had previously bought drugs from the same location, and 6.5 ounces of crack cocaine was seized during the search. They also recovered an illegal firearm which they classify as a weapon of mass destruction.
