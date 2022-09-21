ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids

Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Florida, local officials prepare for hurricane

MIAMI – State and local officials are setting states of emergency and getting prepared for a hurricane, as South Florida remained in the cone of probability on Friday. As Tropical Depression 9 was strengthening in the Caribbean, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.
FLORIDA STATE
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Miami

Sip poolside cocktails, see high-octane drag shows, or join thumping parties that pulse until dawn. Magic City is a rainbow of queer revelry with a little something for all tastes. It might seem strange, then, that there’s only a handful of gay bars in Miami. This is the town...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida is in the storm cone. What it means for you and what you should be doing

Depression Nine is churning in the Caribbean Sea and it likely won’t be long until we see a tropical storm form. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for the system to turn into a tropical storm some time Friday, and then strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The hurricane center expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!

The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
MIAMI, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
bocamag.com

Special Report: The Housing Crisis

Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?

The New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida"New River Inn 1905 Ft Lauderdale History Center" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Despite learning and writing about all things haunted in Florida after my weird dedication to study as much as I could, there’s something special about the spooky season. Yes, it is only September 22, but to me, when the Halloween events begin, that’s when Halloween officially starts. it is not a one night engagement or even a one month engagement. There’s the pre-game “Spooky September” and then actual Halloween in October.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes fans going viral for braving stormy weather to tailgate

For some football fans, nothing stops a tailgate. Some Miami fans showed that their support for storms goes beyond the Hurricanes, putting up with some nasty weather in South Florida. Video of the UM getting soaked at their tailgate outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is being widely shared...
MIAMI, FL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

