Health

shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar

Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
Healthline

Can You Eat Eggs If You Have Diabetes?

Eggs are a versatile food and a great source of protein. In the past, healthcare providers advised limiting egg consumption due to their cholesterol content. People living with diabetes have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease so you may wonder if the cholesterol in eggs should be avoided. Your healthcare...
Taste Of Home

Are Sweet Potatoes Good for People with Diabetes?

Don’t skip out on sweet potatoes! You’re missing a great opportunity to give your body a boost of stay-healthy nutrients. If you’re mindful about how you eat them, these colorful tubers (did you know they come in yellow and purple, too?) can be an easy-to-prep side dish or a low-calorie, high-fiber ingredient in recipes.
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
shefinds

The Two Drinks You Should Never Have For Gas & Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 07/05/22 publish date to include more expert insight. If you struggle with chronic bloating, you may have tried many remedies, supplements, and diet changes to keep it at bay. While certain foods and beverages are known to ease bloating and other digestive issues, it’s also important to pay attention to the things you’re consuming that may be worsening the problem. In fact, there are two drinks that may be contributing to your chronic bloating.
shefinds

Doctors Say These Are The 3 Foods You Should Cut Out Immediately If You Want A Flatter Stomach

Losing weight healthily is possible for many after reevaluating their diets, and this often means replacing junk foods with more nutrient-rich options. In order to prevent further weight gain in your midsection or gaining more belly fat, doctors, nutritionists and dietitians stress avoiding foods that have no nutritional benefits, and we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 of these common foods.
Healthline

How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?

Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
msn.com

Is Mango Healthy For People With Diabetes?

When mangos come to mind, you may think tasty and tropical. Unfortunately, the mention of fruit may trigger a different thought for people with diabetes, since their diet requires limiting carbs and sugar. As you may know, fruit is loved for its natural sweetness -- especially the tangy, golden flesh of a mango. But are mangoes a safe sweet choice for people with diabetes?
MedicineNet.com

Is Black Pepper Good for You, or Bad? Nutrition, Uses, and More

Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
Daily Mail

Natural sugars found in fruits like oranges and lemons can be a healthy replacement in sweets without boosting diabetes risk, study finds

Eight new sweeteners found in citrus fruits could be used to reduce sugar in foods and soft drinks, scientists say — while claiming they could even cut the risk of diabetes. Researchers at the University of Florida said they found the compounds — seven being completely new — after running tests on grapefruits, mandarins and sweet oranges. The other sweetener discovered, used in Japan, was previously only known as a synthetic version.
HEALTH

