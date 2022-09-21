ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros go into bye week with a plan for league play

The Burroughs football team goes into this week with no game on Friday night as it is its bye week. The bye week comes after playing all five our its non-league games and finishing 1-4 with a home win over Lancaster and losses to Tehachapi, Bishop, Palmdale, and Barstow. Head Coach Tom Foisy spoke on what his team will be working on during their bye week.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros tennis falls on the road

The Burroughs girls’ tennis team traveled to Serrano High School to take on the Diamondbacks in the season‘s first competition in the Mojave River League. The match was very closely contested with five of the 18 sets going to tie-breakers with the Burros winning three and the Diamondbacks winning two. At the end of the first round the score was tied at three each. Neither team was able get an advantage in the second round and the score was tied at 6-6. At the end of the match the score was still tied at 9-9, so the total number of games won was tabulated to determine the winner. Unfortunately, the game score was 88-83 in favor of the Diamondbacks.
