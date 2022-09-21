The Burroughs girls’ tennis team traveled to Serrano High School to take on the Diamondbacks in the season‘s first competition in the Mojave River League. The match was very closely contested with five of the 18 sets going to tie-breakers with the Burros winning three and the Diamondbacks winning two. At the end of the first round the score was tied at three each. Neither team was able get an advantage in the second round and the score was tied at 6-6. At the end of the match the score was still tied at 9-9, so the total number of games won was tabulated to determine the winner. Unfortunately, the game score was 88-83 in favor of the Diamondbacks.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO