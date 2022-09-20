ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Suspect and victim of fatal shooting no strangers to crime, each other

By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFSb7_0i3hf45W00

Morgantown Police have not confirmed an official motive for a fatal shooting early Sunday morning, but the suspect, Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, and victim, Marcelius Likely, 34, have crossed p

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Morgantown, WV
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Morgantown Police#Dominion Post
WDTV

I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man hit in head with baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire during fight over fridge

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is accused of hitting another man with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire and punching two women during a fight over a refrigerator in Uniontown. William Ring is facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault after the fight on Ester Street. A witness told police when the fight was breaking up and one of the men was getting into a truck to leave, Ring came out of a home with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire and hit him in the back of the head. Investigators said they also talked with two women who said Ring punched them during the fight.Police said Ring told officers people came to get a refrigerator that belonged to his roommate and his roommate was hit in the face. Ring said one man refused to get off his property so he hit him with a baseball bat, according to the criminal complaint. The man hit in the head couldn't remember basic information like what happened, his birthday or his phone number, police said. He was taken to a hospital in Morgantown. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
Lootpress

Man attacked over dog at mobile home park, charges ensue

VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Valley Bend area of Randolph County after attacking a man at Valley View Mobile Home Park. According to Sgt. B.W. Cogar of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made on Saturday, September 10 in reference to a battery incident at the mobile home park.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below. Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint. The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man arrested for arson of Ye Olde Traders

A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders. West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday. Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years. Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU issues campus warning after report of shot fired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired. According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
6K+
Followers
178
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy