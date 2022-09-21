PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are warning people about "quick moving" scam artists.Troopers say the scammers usually pose as stranded motorists in need of money who are willing to part with gold jewelry that's marked as "18k." But the jewelry is fake.The scammers may approach you in parking lots and inside casinos, according to police. State police say they often try to get sympathy with stories of needing to get back home for a funeral, hungry children or sick family members.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO