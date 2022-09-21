Read full article on original website
Mr M
3d ago
This what happens when people chose to live in HOA prisons , and have to fight to enjoy the freedom the rest of us have,
Reply
22
Taprot
4d ago
I despise HOAs, I understand they try and keep the neighborhood looking good. But at some point you have no rights for things you like or want. In my neighborhood you can't have fences, so about 4 houses have a direct line of site of you in your pool, sunbathing on the patio or you in your underwear cooking dinner lol
Reply(3)
8
FnnwthU
3d ago
hell yeah, more power to you. the people running those mostly want to be little communist dictators.
Reply
23
Comments / 31