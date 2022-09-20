ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

theScore

NFL futures: Buying in before the prime-time lights shine in Week 3

With Week 2 wrapped up, we have more data points for each team in the NFL. After assessing shifts in perception and performance throughout the league, we can look at the various futures and season-long player props markets to create positions that will hopefully be profitable. The goal is to...
theScore

TNF player props: Bear market for the Steelers and Browns?

Last season, we rock and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Browns' Walker out for season with quadriceps tear

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker and team captain Anthony Walker Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a quadriceps tendon in Thursday night's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Walker's loss is a major blow on and off the field for the Browns. He's one...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

How soon will Buffalo's interminable championship drought end?

The stiff arm was cathartic. Symbolic, even. Regardless of whether Josh Allen delivers a title to Western New York, he's already proven that the Buffalo Bills are a force. What Allen did to Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the season opener is what the football gods have done to Buffalo for generations. The Bills' most recent championship - they reigned over the American Football League in 1965 - predates the Super Bowl. They lost four of those championship games in a row to start the 1990s, the first when Scott Norwood's kick sailed wide right and the remainder in blowouts.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four new players added to Packers first injury report of Week 3

The Green Bay Packers added four players with new injuries or ailments to the first injury report of Week 3, and four of the team’s seven receivers are on the report. Receiver Randall Cobb missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, while tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were all limited with new injuries. All four players will be worth tracking as the week progresses and Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nears.
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Tomlin not considering QB or play-caller change: 'Definitively no'

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, but head coach Mike Tomlin isn't pushing the panic button. Tomlin said postgame that he won't consider making a change at quarterback or who calls the offensive plays over the Steelers' extended break ahead of Week 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Giants' Daboll glad Golladay is upset with benching

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday he's pleased that wide receiver Kenny Golladay is frustrated about his lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll said, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone's not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he's not happy he didn't play, that shows competitiveness."
NFL
theScore

Sean Payton open to coaching return in 'right situation'

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is leaving the door open to returning to the sideline in the near future. "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested," Payton said during a recent interview on the "New Orleans.Football" podcast. "And there's no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams, but if I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

NFL Week 3 teasers: Low totals proving to be the best vehicle for value

We dug a winner out of the dirt with our best two-team teaser last week. However, other than the expected low-scoring Patriots-Steelers and Panthers-Giants games, it's been a tough scene. Touchdown underdogs have been winning outright, and an unusual amount of 2.5-point favorites have won by a significant margin. Hopefully, the math will turn as probabilities suggest it will.
NFL
theScore

Bonds hopes Giants sign Judge: 'We would love to have him'

Major League Baseball's home-run king is hoping Aaron Judge brings his power show back home next year. San Francisco Giants icon Barry Bonds wants his team to make a push for the soon-to-be free agent. Bonds, like Judge, is a Bay Area native and feels the call of home could help lure the superstar away from the New York Yankees.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Kershaw 'leaning towards playing' another season

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw doesn't seem ready to hang up his cleats after this season. "As of now, I haven't really thought a whole lot about next year. But I do think I'm leaning towards playing over not, for sure," Kershaw said, according to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA

