I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better
A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
Popular TX Blogger Showed Love During A Stay At An El Paso Hotel
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
Whatever You’re Going to Be for Halloween in Texas, Don’t Be This
I certainly hope you spend time thinking about potential Halloween costumes. It can be so fun to dress up and maybe even play a character for a night. I've been able to do Frankenstein, The Wolfman, Spaghetti-Western era Clint Eastwood, Krampus, and my go-to hot Halloween costume, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th.
What Are The Best Horror Movies Set In The State Of Texas
Things are bigger and better in Texas ... including the ghosts, ghouls and psychos. Halloween is only about a month away and pretty soon everyone will be going full blown spooky with decorations, parties and ... of course ... horror movies. I'm a huge horror movie fan and have way...
4 Things About Texas That Are A Culture Shock To A Person From New York
'I will never get used to being called ma'am,' said no Texan EVER! However, these words were not spoken by a Texan, they actually came from a woman born and raised in New York who moved to Texas, and recently on TikTok (of course) she shared several culture shock moments she had upon moving here.
Did New Mexico Inspire The Creation of A Hit Cartoon Show?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're a fan of old Cartoon Network shows, you probably remember the show with the cowardly purple dog, fittingly called... If you've seen Courage, you know...
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
The Top 10 Popular Texas Bucket List Destinations On YouTube
The Texas Bucket List has given people a chance to experience parts of Texas that, perhaps many of us never had the chance to check out. A lot of these spots are places we know & love. But are the most popular TX destinations according to views on the Texas Bucket List YouTube page?
Enjoy Breathtaking Views at This Unique Airbnb Bus In Texas
Over the years I have shared some places you can escape to for a peaceful getaway outside of El Paso. Now when you think of an Airbnb you picture either a house or an apartment, not a motorized vehicle. But one unique Airbnb in Texas is stationed at one heck...
Beware! Texas Parents Told To Watch For Candy-Like Drug Killing Children
This particular article Central Texas is near and dear to my heart because as a parent myself, I truly feel it’s important that we have these uncomfortable conversations with our children. PARENTS,. PLEASE BEWARE OF THIS DANGEROUS DRUG. There is a drug that is making its way through Texas...
Its Official Texas Gamers are So Obsessed They Will Sacrifice A Lot
I believe that nearly every Texas home has at least one game console hidden somewhere throughout the house. Although I'm not a gamer, there are a few in my house because nearly all of my family are gamers. According to the latest statistics from Solitaire Bliss, gaming in Texas is huge.
Texas Schools Warning Of Dangerous Tik Tok Challenge Gone Viral
Nobody’s up for a good challenge like us Texans. We don’t run from challenges - we make them! That said, there is a challenge going viral right now from TikTok that might have you a little hesitant about performing the task. WHAT IS THE ONE-CHIP CHALLENGE?. The one...
Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?
The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
HERPantry Is Where You Got a Helping Hand with Free Baby Supplies
A non-profit organization in El Paso has been helping underserved families here in town and New Mexico. Even before the pandemic hit there are families that were already struggling financially. It can be tough when you're a single mother trying to provide for the family. But luckily there's a non-profit...
Do Texas Bikers Have To Wear Helmets? Yes – Sorta
Motorcyclists in Texas don't always wear helmets because they don't have to. Well, some of them don't anyway ... A motorcycle is defined in Texas as "a motor vehicle designed to propel itself with not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, and having a saddle for the use of the rider".
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups
Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
Are Parents Fighting With Police on Texas Campuses The New Norm?
Coming straight out of San Antonio this morning are shocking videos of parents and SA police scuffling on a high school campus. Tensions were at an all-time high as parents of Jefferson High School students and San Antonio police confronted each other on campus after a lockdown ensued over a false active shooter was reported.
