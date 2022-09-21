ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

95.5 KLAQ

I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better

A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas

Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
KATY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are The Best Horror Movies Set In The State Of Texas

Things are bigger and better in Texas ... including the ghosts, ghouls and psychos. Halloween is only about a month away and pretty soon everyone will be going full blown spooky with decorations, parties and ... of course ... horror movies. I'm a huge horror movie fan and have way...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Did New Mexico Inspire The Creation of A Hit Cartoon Show?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're a fan of old Cartoon Network shows, you probably remember the show with the cowardly purple dog, fittingly called... If you've seen Courage, you know...
TV & VIDEOS
95.5 KLAQ

Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?

The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Do Texas Bikers Have To Wear Helmets? Yes – Sorta

Motorcyclists in Texas don't always wear helmets because they don't have to. Well, some of them don't anyway ... A motorcycle is defined in Texas as "a motor vehicle designed to propel itself with not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, and having a saddle for the use of the rider".
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups

Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

