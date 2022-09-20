Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Tres Raises $7.6M to Build Financial Data Lake for Web3 Platforms
Tres, which has built the first financial data lake for Web3 companies, announced that it has raised $7.6 million in a seed round “led by boldstart ventures, with participation from F2; Mantis in partnership with The Chainsmokers; New Form; Kenetic; Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy.”. Offering one source of truth...
crowdfundinsider.com
Latin America: Bitso Promotes Utilizing Crypto to Counter Inflation
Bitso, a Latin American crypto exchange reporting 5 million users, has distributed an email stating that Latam users can use crypto to counter the impact of inflation. Bitso reported that according to a study, the reasons for adopting cryptocurrencies are increasingly varied. The study highlights that 26% of Bitso users are motivated to have cryptocurrencies as a preventive measure in the face of financial uncertainty. Approximately 10% of users aim to use crypto abroad.
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Expected to Raise $1 Billion at Same Valuation of Prior Raise
FTX, a fast-growing crypto exchange that operates both in the US and around the world, is expected to raise $1 billion in new funding at a valuation of $32 billion – the same as its previous round. FTX.us predicts that it will become a market-leading US cryptocurrency exchange over the next two years.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Tax Reporting App Binocs Secures $4M via Seed Round
Over 300 million people around the world have crypto assets in their investment portfolio, “a number that is set to double by 2025,” according to an update shared with CI. Helping them stay on top of their regulatory responsibilities, crypto tax reporting app Binocs is announcing a $4M fundraise. With this new funding round, they plan “to cater to institutional crypto investors and enter geographies like the US, UK, Australia etc.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Stability Oversight Council , Re-Iterates that Digital Asset Report to be Published in October
The Financial Stability Oversight Council held a meeting today, and part of the discussion revolved around digital assets. In the readout, the Council noted that Treasury staff provided an update on digital assets and the report that is being prepared following the recent Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The Council expects to issue the report in October 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
Leaked Audio Emerges of Celsius’ Bankruptcy Plan
Celsius, a crypto company that collapsed into bankruptcy in spectacular fashion, has had a discussion pertaining to its failure leaked on the internet. Posted by Tiffany Fong, she has also included a transcription of the audio as well as her opinion of the discussion. Apparently, there is a plan to issue an IOU token to make investors whole. Take it for what it is worth. You can listen to the audio below which was apparently shared with Fong on September 1, 2022, anonymously.
crowdfundinsider.com
Nasdaq Introduces Digital Asset Custody Services
Nasdaq Inc is reportedly placing a major bet on the crypto market, with the introduction of a digital assets unit that’s aimed at attracting institutional investors. The new division, called Nasdaq Digital Assets, will aim to provide custody services for crypto-assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), potentially having the business compete with companies like Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Gemini – which also provide similar types of products and services.
crowdfundinsider.com
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Calls Cryptocurrencies Ponzi Schemes
During the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Megabanks today, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was asked about his opinion on blockchain technology. Dimon said he was not a skeptic when it comes to blockchain, smart contracts, Defi, etc., these are real things in which he sees benefits. But Dimon took umbrage to “crypto tokens” or cryptocurrencies which are nothing more than decentralized Ponzi schemes – appearing to lump Bitcoin into the lot. He said the notion they are good for anybody is unbelievable. Dimon lambasted cryptocurrencies pointing to affiliated fraud and hacks that have seen billions of dollars in losses for holders.
