During the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Megabanks today, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was asked about his opinion on blockchain technology. Dimon said he was not a skeptic when it comes to blockchain, smart contracts, Defi, etc., these are real things in which he sees benefits. But Dimon took umbrage to “crypto tokens” or cryptocurrencies which are nothing more than decentralized Ponzi schemes – appearing to lump Bitcoin into the lot. He said the notion they are good for anybody is unbelievable. Dimon lambasted cryptocurrencies pointing to affiliated fraud and hacks that have seen billions of dollars in losses for holders.

