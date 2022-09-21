Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP gains on SEC lawsuit developments, Ether post-Merge slide continues

Read full article on original website
Markets: XRP bounces back, Bitcoin stuck under US$19,000, Ether loses more ground post-Merge
Bitcoin traded below US$19,000 Thursday afternoon in Asia after dropping below that resistance level earlier, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Ether also fell. XRP was the biggest gainer among the 10 largest coins by market capitalization, while most other top 10 tokens were little changed.
Markets: Cryptocurrencies up amid Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, XRP leads gains
Bitcoin bounced back above US$19,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia as Cardano announced a successful hard fork to their upgraded Vasil network. XRP led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin was up 4.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,307 at...
Markets: XRP soars 23%, Bitcoin holds above US$19,000, Ether gains
Bitcoin continued trading above US$19,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Ether rose along with most of the top 10 coins by market capitalization following the completion of the first phase of Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. XRP led gains with its price soaring over 20% in the past 24 hours.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Philippine central bank sees stablecoins as key to make payments more efficient
Stablecoins, a cryptocurrency backed by real-world assets such as the U.S. dollar, can improve payment and remittance for a country that is heavily reliant on remittances from millions of overseas Filipino workers, according to Mhel Plabasan, director of technology risk and innovation supervision department at BSP. He was speaking in...
Coinbase gets nod from Dutch central bank to offer crypto services
Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has obtained regulatory approval in the Netherlands, as the U.S.-based exchange looks to expand its presence globally. Fast facts. Coinbase said on Thursday in a statement that it has registered with De Nederlandsche Bank, the central bank of the Netherlands, as...
Dunamu looks to K-pop group BTS NFTs to beat ‘Crypto Winter’
Dunamu Inc., the mother company of South Korea’s largest crypto exchange Upbit, will focus its future endeavors on Levvels, its Los Angeles-based non-fungible token (NFT) joint venture with Hybe Co., Ltd., the entertainment agency behind K-pop group BTS. Fast facts. Song Chi-hyung, the founder and chairman of Dunamu, said...
