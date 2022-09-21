Plant-Based Company Beyond Meat Exec Punches Through Windshield, Bites Man’s Nose During Road Rage Attack: REPORT

Read full article on original website
The city of Forth Worth, Texas, settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black woman after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground in a violent 2016 arrest. City officials agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig. The settlement will go before City Council in October for approval.
