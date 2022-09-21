ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 9

Bill Fast
3d ago

rules like work hard and earn a living? be responsible for the children you created.don't shoot each other don't point guns at police. get a job instead of stealing.

Reply
5
David Waters
3d ago

there are no new rules. just try and fit in to society and you will be accepted.

Reply
9
Jimmy Bones
3d ago

any time i see black America im like ok so when do other races get a chance to have the same slogan

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
FRESNO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas

Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
City
Austin, TX
houstoniamag.com

How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene

No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
HOUSTON, TX
gcaptain.com

Port Houston a Big Winner from West to East Cargo Shift

The Port of Houston has smashed its record for the highest number of containers handled in a single month as some U.S. imports have shifted from West to Gulf and East Coast ports. Port Houston reports that total container volume in August came in at 382,842 TEUs, which is 20%...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#Black Boys#Racism#The Nation Of Islam#Smart
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston ranks 2nd in the nation for low cost of living

Among the 20 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States, Houston ranks 2nd when it comes to cities with the lowest cost of living. Using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research and the Cost of Living Index, Q2, ‘22, the Greater Houston Partnership found that Houston’s cost of living is 8.6% below the national average.
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
enchantingtexas.com

18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas

If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

September 22, 2022

Founded in 1930, the Defender is the leading and most trusted source of Black news and information in the Greater Houston area on multiple platforms: web, social media, print and more. Our Mission. We REPRESENT, ENGAGE, AMPLIFY and DELIVER news and information to the Black audience in the Greater Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University

HOUSTON – President Dr. Robert Sloan announced Wednesday the name change of the former “Houston Baptist University” to “Houston Christian University.”. The announcement, which was delivered to the faculty and staff, detailed that the athletics programs will be referred to as “HCU” in all official department printed materials – traditional and digital – effective immediately.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy