'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
I tried the hot chicken chain owned by Drake and other celebrities, and I'd go back just for the fries
The celebrity-backed chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its first New York location. Our reporter tried the fried-chicken tenders, sliders, and fries.
