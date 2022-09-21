Read full article on original website
WTVC
It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
WTVC
Snap Dragon Hemp: High-quality CBD for maximum relief and relaxation, Valley Vibes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robert Scott from Snap Dragon Hemp is on the show to talk about high-quality CBD that you need for maximum relief and relaxation. And he talks about Valley Vibes, a music plus arts festival.
WTVC
Latina Professionals of Chattanooga giving back to Puerto Ricans in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are a week into Hispanic heritage month and one organization wants to use their influence to help Puerto Ricans in need. The Latina Professionals of Chattanooga is pledging their support to the island. During the Hispanic heritage month, the organization will be hosting several events...
WTVC
Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
leeclarion.com
Fall, family, food truck Fridays: local library co-hosts community event
The Cleveland Bradley County Public Library, and Fork and Spoon, are co-hosting their second Fall Friday Family food truck night of the season on Friday, Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. with a film and food. “One thing we want people to understand is that libraries are not just to go...
eastridgenewsonline.com
‘Bloodanooga’ to Make Epic Return to UTC
The UT-Chattanooga campus will be rockin’ this week, as the university and Blood Assurance host the semi-annual Bloodanooga blood drive. The event’s theme is ‘80s rock music, an ode to Stranger Things character, Eddie Munson. The two-day blood drive will take place Sept. 28-29, from 10 a.m.-6...
WDEF
The Grove St. shooting nears its one-year anniversary; CPD still sees it as a priority
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – September 25th, 2021. One block along Grove Street in Chattanooga held the Westside Reunion. A block party that turned tragic that evening after seven women were shot, and two of them were killed. Daryl Slaughter, the lead investigator on the case for the Chattanooga Police Department,...
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
WTVC
Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
WTVC
Miracle League of Chattanooga player shines on and off the diamond
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On this week's miracle moment, we meet Jordan Collins, whose family says her time on the diamond has helped her create life skills away from the game. It’s girl’s day for sisters Jenni Rose and Jordan Collins. They’re dipping chips in the salsa at...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Austin East vs. Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Austin East vs. Brainerd. Brainerd started the night 1-4, but have one of the top rated sophomores in the area, Martels Carter Jr.
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
WTVC
2 men injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, says Hamilton Co. OEM
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men were injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, Hamilton County OEM says. Several agencies responded to a high fall accident located on 354 Montlake Road at the base of the mountain:. One of the men, a 24-year-old, fell 30-40 feet and hit...
chattanoogacw.com
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage. Chatt Prep is in their first season of varsity football. The team won their first game in program history in late August against Copper Basin. Heritage beats Chattanooga Prep, 47-0.
WTVC
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
WTVCFOX
'Whoever did this stole from the kids:' Booster club burglarized in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — Someone made off with more than $20,000 in equipment from the Red Bank Booster Club overnight Thursday, and Red Bank Police are now investigating, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. We spoke with Booster Club President Andy Winters late Thursday morning. He says items...
fox17.com
TBI offers $2,500 reward for help capturing wanted man from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Chattanooga man to its most wanted list. And if you can help investigators find him, you'll be eligible for a $2,500 reward. A TBI tweet sent out Monday morning says investigators are looking for Ronald Spence, Junior.
saturdaytradition.com
Pat Bryant, Illinois WR, comments on breakout game vs. Chattanooga: 'I feel like it's a great start'
Pat Bryant had a great game against Chattanooga as Illinois wrapped up its non-conference schedule on Thursday. The Fighting Illini may have a star wide receiving in the making. Bryant finished the first half with 100+ yards receiving, as Illinois went into the break up 24-0. He would go on...
