ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
City
Chattanooga, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Chattanooga, TN
Restaurants
Chattanooga, TN
Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
eastridgenewsonline.com

‘Bloodanooga’ to Make Epic Return to UTC

The UT-Chattanooga campus will be rockin’ this week, as the university and Blood Assurance host the semi-annual Bloodanooga blood drive. The event’s theme is ‘80s rock music, an ode to Stranger Things character, Eddie Munson. The two-day blood drive will take place Sept. 28-29, from 10 a.m.-6...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Latin American Cuisine#Food Drink#Conga Latin Food
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDEF

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage. Chatt Prep is in their first season of varsity football. The team won their first game in program history in late August against Copper Basin. Heritage beats Chattanooga Prep, 47-0.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy