Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla hiring Investor Relations Lead as part of efforts to expand IR team
It appears that Tesla is expanding its Investor Relations team. As per recent job postings from the company, Tesla is actively looking to hire an Investor Relations Lead. The job listing was highlighted by IR Head Martin Viecha on Twitter. Tesla’s ideal candidate for its Investor Relations Lead must be...
JOBS・
teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack farm takes shape at Arroyo Solar and Storage project in New Mexico
It appears that another Tesla Megapack farm is taking shape, this time in the Arroyo Solar and Storage project in New Mexico. Images of the site under construction were recently shared on social media. As per a post on LinkedIn from Nicholas Park, the Chief Operating Officer of NuConsult Services,...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s potential lithium refinery in Texas set for public meeting next week
Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting that Tesla is considering the Gulf Coast of Texas as a potential location for a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility. In its application filed with the Texas Comptroller’s Office, Tesla noted that the facility would be the “first of its kind in North America.”
Comments / 0