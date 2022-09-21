ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
teslarati.com

Tesla hiring Investor Relations Lead as part of efforts to expand IR team

It appears that Tesla is expanding its Investor Relations team. As per recent job postings from the company, Tesla is actively looking to hire an Investor Relations Lead. The job listing was highlighted by IR Head Martin Viecha on Twitter. Tesla’s ideal candidate for its Investor Relations Lead must be...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s potential lithium refinery in Texas set for public meeting next week

Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting that Tesla is considering the Gulf Coast of Texas as a potential location for a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility. In its application filed with the Texas Comptroller’s Office, Tesla noted that the facility would be the “first of its kind in North America.”
