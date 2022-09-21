Read full article on original website
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, American Public Education Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and American Public Education‘s pre-market value is already 4.42% up. The last session, NASDAQ ended with American Public Education (APEI) falling 3.9% to $8.38. NASDAQ fell 1.79% to $11,220.19, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session.
Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz
His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.
Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's (DWAC.O) plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday.
Business Insider
Unlike recent recessions, office jobs are most at risk of layoffs in the coming economic downturn
Remote-friendly firms fared the best as the US fell into lockdown. Now it's the "pajama-pants occupations" that face the greatest risk of layoffs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fiona blackouts draw renewed scrutiny of Puerto Rico’s electric grid woes
Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico is drawing renewed attention to the territory’s embattled power system. The storm left millions of Puerto Ricans without power for several days, and as of Friday hundreds of thousands of people were still without power. Puerto Rico’s power problems have been compounded...
