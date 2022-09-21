Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
Congratulations 2022 - 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society
(MURFREESBORO) The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 - 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a "behind the scenes" look at the inner workings of the county's largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual Reading in Schools Day was a Positive Story throughout Rutherford County
(Rutherford County, TN) On Friday, September 16th, Read To Succeed celebrated their 18th annual “Reading in the Schools Day” throughout Rutherford County. Over 30 schools participated, reaching more than 26,000 students in Rutherford County schools, Murfreesboro City schools, private schools, and preschools on this special day set aside to celebrate literacy.
wgnsradio.com
School districts hosting partnership fair Oct. 22 at Siegel High School
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) When combined, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools operate 63 public schools and serve approximately 60,000 students. Those numbers make the school systems among the largest in Tennessee, only behind Knox County, Davidson County and Shelby County. To ensure the continued success of students, both districts...
wgnsradio.com
Preventing opioid use and recovery in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies from the Strategies and Tactics for Opioid Prevention program distributed information at the Rutherford Recovery Fest at Family Worship Center recently. Deputies gave visitor information about the Sheriff’s STOP program to:. • Educate people about the dangers of opioids such as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Active Shooter Training Available For Volunteers at MTSU
(MURFREESBORO) MTSU Police will be offering active shooter training to campus volunteers. Classes will be in 2-hour segments on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Is this a viable approach for the church and business sector of the private community?. Campus officers already complete multiple days annually of active shooter training tailored...
wgnsradio.com
MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister Honored By City
(MURFREESBORO) In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual Depot Days in Smyrna This Weekend
(SMYRNA, TN) This weekend (Friday and Saturday, September 23rd & 24th, 2022), thousands of people will once again visit Front Street in Smyrna for the 15th Annual Depot Days. There will be over 100 booths filled with vendors, food, businesses, local artisans and even a beer garden at Depot Days.
wgnsradio.com
Pandemic Ends, Normalcy Returns--"Bethlehem Marketplace" is Back!
(MURFREESBORO) With many officials indicating that the pandemic is fading, based on evidence of COVID cases at an all time low--it's great to see signs of normalcy returning. Leaders at Southeast Baptist Church announced that the Bethlehem Marketplace will return this Christmas. Pastor Joe Vinson said, "It’s been two years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Enjoy MTSU' Theatre
(MURFREESBORO) Let's enjoy a play! MTSU Theatre students are bringing the beloved Dashwood sisters, their bravery, their beaux and their banknotes – or lack thereof — to life Sept. 29-Oct. 2 and Oct. 4-7 with a unique, immersive staging of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility." Tickets for the...
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Him?
(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
wgnsradio.com
Phone Issues: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Waiting for AT&T Technicians to Repair Dispatch Lines
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) There has been a temporary change in the dispatch phone number at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office since Wednesday. According to Officials at the Sheriff’s Office, they have been awaiting AT&T’s local technicians’ response since 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Callers needing non-emergency service...
wgnsradio.com
Local Resident Reports her Bank Account and Savings Account were Drained
MURFREESBORO, TN – Imagine logging onto your bank account, only to realize that someone stole all of your hard earned dollars. That is exactly what happened to a Murfreesboro woman earlier this month. The local resident fell victim to a theft that drained her bank account and savings account.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna's Depot District Car Show Friday and Saturday
(SMYRNA, TN) There are so many memories tied to cars, and you can have a wonderful grey matter jaunt down memory lane tonight (Friday) from 6:00 to 8:30PM and all day Saturday, 10:00AM - 4:00PM, in the Smyrna Depot District. Front Street will be closed from the roundabout to College...
wgnsradio.com
For the Second Time in 16-Days, Vehicle Runs Into Love's Truck Stop
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) For the second time in only 16-days, another vehicle ran into the side of Love’s Truck Stop, directly off of I-24 in Rutherford County. The incident occurred at the Epps Mill Road location of Love’s. No one suffered injuries after a vehicle crashed into Love’s...
wgnsradio.com
wgnsradio.com
18-Year Old Male Injured In Thursday House Fire
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine why an 18-year old male was injured in a house fire on Roxbury Drive shortly before 3:00 o'clock Thursday (9/22/2022) afternoon. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. His sister was not injured.
wgnsradio.com
Williams reaches all new heights at Smyrna
September 23 was a historic night for Smyrna head football coach Matt Williams. The Bulldog coach reached some all-new heights in more ways than one as the Bulldog leader. Since taking over in 2008, Williams has enjoyed a lot of success as a Dog trainer. Cultivating talent and building young men, Smyrna football has been about doing things the right way under his guidance. Continuing a long tradition of producing good, competitive purple and gold squads, he has been a coaching force in a highly competitive Rutherford county.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
wgnsradio.com
MTSU Beats No. 25 Miami - History Made!
Middle Tennessee football took the ball away early and kept putting the ball in the endzone late, blasting past No. 25 Miami 45-31 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in a game the Blue Raiders controlled wire to wire. It's the first win by Middle Tennessee over an AP Top 25 opponent in program history!
Comments / 0