Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
The US Sun

Walmart announces massive $1billion update that will change the look of stores to make shopping as easy as possible

WALMART has announced a massive $1billion update to various stores that will enhance in-store and online shopping. The enormous infrastructure investment will go toward 80 Walmart locations in Canada. This year's billion-dollar plan will include modernizing and upgrading physical spaces in various locations, focusing on improving the customer experience for...
The Associated Press

Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too

Disgruntled Airbnb guests are taking to Twitter and TikTok to vent about everything from cleaning fees to misleading listings. But they aren’t the only ones with complaints: Airbnb hosts themselves have become increasingly disillusioned with the platform and its disrespectful guests. On message boards and Facebook groups, hosts are...
