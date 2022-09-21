Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
kezi.com
Oregon emergency workers warn of workforce shortage
SALEM, Ore. -- Critical workforce shortages of Emergency Medical Services employees will soon have a negative impact on timely care and public health, medical providers from the Oregon State Ambulance Association and Oregon Fire Chiefs Association said Thursday. EMS officials say their agencies have faced numerous challenges since 2020. These...
kezi.com
OSU studying robots in veterans' home
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University researchers are partnering with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon to see if robots could help veterans’ health and wellness by assisting them in physical and mental exercise. OSU researchers say the study costs about $800,000 and will be...
kezi.com
Educator preparation programs pivot to meet students' need as school staffing shortages persist
EUGENE, Ore. -- Just a few weeks into the school year, educators are already feeling the impacts of staffing shortages in K-12 settings according to Eugene Education Association president Sabrina Gordon. "Definitely hearing from some schools who have shortages every day," Gordon said. "A lot of shortages in the realm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
11 new electric vehicle charging stations to be built along Oregon roads
OREGON -- The state is building up new infrastructure to support greener travel thanks to new funding from the federal government. The Oregon Department of Transportation is mapping out where to put 11 new electric vehicle charging stations at various sites along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97 starting in 2023. ODOT says each charging station will have four DC fast chargers. Officials say they haven’t figured out the exact locations, but new stations will be within one mile of an exit and spaced at least 50 miles apart from other stations.
kezi.com
Political signs will be removed from state highways, ODOT says
SALEM, Ore. -- As the November 8 election draws nearer, political signs will become a more and more common sight in yards and the sides of roadways across Oregon. However, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding residents that signs placed in certain areas will be summarily removed. ODOT says...
kezi.com
Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State
PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
kezi.com
Beavs fall short to No. 7 USC, 17-14
CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State fell just short against No. 7 UCS on Saturday. Despite taking the lead late in the 4th, the Beavs lost a 17-14 game to the Trojans. Oregon State was in a position to win before USC went on an 84-yard drive to score with 1:13 left.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Ukraine benefit concert in Eugene raises nearly $16,000 for medical supplies
Ukraine benefit concert in Eugene raises nearly $16,000 for medical supplies. "I have looked with horror at what's happening in Ukraine and thought, 'what could I do? I feel so hopeless,'" said Raynes. "Then I realized, I sing in the choral community of Eugene. I can bring people together."
kezi.com
Friday Night Blitz: Week 4
League play is underway and it brought excitement to high school football in Western Oregon.
kezi.com
GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home
ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
kezi.com
Corvallis police investigating early-morning gunshot near elementary school
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police officers are investigating reports of a gunshot in the south town area that allegedly occurred early Friday morning. According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of southwest Tunison Avenue near Lincoln Elementary School at about 5:13 a.m. on September 23. Police said the caller told them they had heard a single gunshot and an unknown person yelling. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they did not find anybody injured or anyone who might have fired the shot, but they did find evidence that a shot had been fired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Pilot of small aircraft dead after crashing near Mt. Jefferson
LINN COUNTY, Ore. - A pilot of a small aircraft is dead after crashing near the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area Thursday afternoon. According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the initial call of a downed plane came in at 4:14 p.m. Thursday. Hikers in the area reported hearing what sounded like an airplane engine followed by a loud crash.
kezi.com
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
kezi.com
Springfield police arrest two after shootings, find ghost guns and fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Eugene and Springfield police responded to two separate reports of shots fired in neighborhoods, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, the Eugene Police Department first responded to a call of shots fired near Walnut Lane and Harlow...
kezi.com
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
kezi.com
Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said. The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale...
kezi.com
Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial
EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents. Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He...
Comments / 0