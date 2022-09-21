ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Oregon emergency workers warn of workforce shortage

SALEM, Ore. -- Critical workforce shortages of Emergency Medical Services employees will soon have a negative impact on timely care and public health, medical providers from the Oregon State Ambulance Association and Oregon Fire Chiefs Association said Thursday. EMS officials say their agencies have faced numerous challenges since 2020. These...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

OSU studying robots in veterans' home

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University researchers are partnering with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon to see if robots could help veterans’ health and wellness by assisting them in physical and mental exercise. OSU researchers say the study costs about $800,000 and will be...
LEBANON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kezi.com

11 new electric vehicle charging stations to be built along Oregon roads

OREGON -- The state is building up new infrastructure to support greener travel thanks to new funding from the federal government. The Oregon Department of Transportation is mapping out where to put 11 new electric vehicle charging stations at various sites along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97 starting in 2023. ODOT says each charging station will have four DC fast chargers. Officials say they haven’t figured out the exact locations, but new stations will be within one mile of an exit and spaced at least 50 miles apart from other stations.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Political signs will be removed from state highways, ODOT says

SALEM, Ore. -- As the November 8 election draws nearer, political signs will become a more and more common sight in yards and the sides of roadways across Oregon. However, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding residents that signs placed in certain areas will be summarily removed. ODOT says...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State

PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Beavs fall short to No. 7 USC, 17-14

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State fell just short against No. 7 UCS on Saturday. Despite taking the lead late in the 4th, the Beavs lost a 17-14 game to the Trojans. Oregon State was in a position to win before USC went on an 84-yard drive to score with 1:13 left.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oha#Oregon Legislature
kezi.com

GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home

ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis police investigating early-morning gunshot near elementary school

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police officers are investigating reports of a gunshot in the south town area that allegedly occurred early Friday morning. According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of southwest Tunison Avenue near Lincoln Elementary School at about 5:13 a.m. on September 23. Police said the caller told them they had heard a single gunshot and an unknown person yelling. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they did not find anybody injured or anyone who might have fired the shot, but they did find evidence that a shot had been fired.
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
kezi.com

Pilot of small aircraft dead after crashing near Mt. Jefferson

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - A pilot of a small aircraft is dead after crashing near the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area Thursday afternoon. According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the initial call of a downed plane came in at 4:14 p.m. Thursday. Hikers in the area reported hearing what sounded like an airplane engine followed by a loud crash.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said. The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial

EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents. Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy