Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Chiefs | Week 3
Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 3's action against the Chiefs.
thecomeback.com
Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem
When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
The Ringer
Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Big bounceback last week. Can we get hot and keep it going? It’s the question America needs answered as we head into Week 3. We’ve got another full slate of games on the schedule. Lines are courtesy of FanDuel. Stats are courtesy of TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
Strahan says he never liked Jon Jansen. Jansen says "because I kicked his ass."
They clashed for eight years as NFC East rivals, starting in 1999 when Washington’s rookie right tackle held the Giants All-Pro defensive end without a sack.
College Football World Reacts To Paige Spiranac 'Hate' News
Which college football program do you hate the most?. For former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac, the answer is pretty clear. Spiranac, who attended the University of Arizona and San Diego State, made it clear that she's not a fan of Notre Dame. "Would’ve thrown Rudy in...
Yardbarker
Blabbermouth Skip Bayless believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs competition
In a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott struggled, completing 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards. In a Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Rush completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards. It’s not impossible for a backup to replace a starter — Prescott did it in 2016, supplanting Tony Romo — but it's unlikely.
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Chiefs on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) are looking to turn the ship around following a poor start to the season and will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. For the first time playing in front of the home crowd, the Colts have a lot to...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
Yardbarker
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
thecomeback.com
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
Yardbarker
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
Brands Are Quiet Quitting Brett Favre Amid Welfare Scandal
At least two brands appear to be quietly distancing themselves from Brett Favre in the aftermath of his connection to a welfare scandal in Mississippi. Favre and the pharma startup the Hall of Fame quarterback was associated with are linked to millions in diverted funds, according to court filings and media reporters. The latest allegations — related to $5 million of misused welfare money that went to build a volleyball complex at the college where his daughter played — were reported by Mississippi Today on Sept. 13.
Yardbarker
Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach
Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
Yardbarker
Are Buccaneers violating NFL rules by not putting Tom Brady on injury report due to finger?
In news that may come as little surprise to those who have followed football-related matters over the years, it appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have danced around NFL rules as it pertains to the status of quarterback Tom Brady. Brady spoke with reporters on Thursday and insisted he was...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers OC Todd Haley Claims The Receivers Have Been “Sloppy” and Need To “Clean It Up” So Far In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making headlines all week after a dreadful offensive performance in their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Steelers managed only 243 yards of offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw for only 168 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. In the later stages of the game, “Kenny” chants echoed throughout Acrisure Stadium in regards to the Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who currently is second on the depth chart. In recent weeks, fans have been quite vocal in their displeasure with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the teams’ play calling. Many of which are calling for a coaching change at the coordinator position. Although any major change like that is extremely unlikely to happen during the season, especially with a franchise like the Steelers who rarely will fire a position coach in the first place, many fans think some significant changes need to be made to the offense quickly.
Vince Wilfork will take his place in Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday
FOXBORO -- Vince Wilfork has a pair of Super Bowl rings from his career with the New England Patriots. On Saturday, he'll add a red jacket to his collectionWilfork will take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro on Saturday, after being voted in by fans in his first year of eligibility. Wilfork will become the 32nd member of the organization to go into the team's Hall of Fame, and is just the sixth player to be elected in their first year of eligibility.Given his massive impact on the New England defense for 11 years, it should...
Yardbarker
The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky
Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
