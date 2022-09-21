Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona
Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
bigislandnow.com
Kidnapping Suspect Indicted by Grand Jury in East Hawaiʻi
A grand jury indicted a Hilo man this morning for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl. Duncan Kealoha Mahi was indicted in 3rd Circuit Court on these charges: two counts of kidnapping, three counts of terroristic threatening, first-degree robbery, two counts of methamphetamine trafficking and four counts of sexual assault. With the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
Some Inmates Were Stuck At The Hilo Jail Because They Couldn’t Post $15 Bail
Some of the inmates at the packed Hilo jail have been stuck there because they could not post bail in amounts as low as $15, and conditions at the facility are so poor they rival conditions at the infamous Rikers Island in New York City, a Hawaii corrections oversight panel was told Thursday.
bigislandnow.com
‘Hilo Hero’ Recounts Rescue of 15-Year-Old Girl From Abductor
Musician Bridge Hartman wasn’t even supposed to work Saturday, his normal day off as a host at Café Pesto. But the 20-something — who came to work that day to cover a shift for another employee — left as the “Hilo Hero.”. He rescued a...
KITV.com
Multiple weapons charges under consideration in deadly shooting at Big Island Boy Scouts camp
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island are considering 23 firearm-related offenses, including one for criminal negligence, against three men in connection to the deadly shooting at a Boy Scouts camp in late August. All 23 counts have been referred to the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for review....
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
bigislandnow.com
Instructors Asking for Feedback on Maunakea Teaching Telescope Plan
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo wants to know what the public thinks of its telescope plan. The school is proposing to locate its 28-inch educational telescope at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facility on Maunakea. A draft environmental assessment is available for public review and comment. The proposed project...
bigislandnow.com
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction
The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Defendants accused of beating hotel security guard get new trial
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people sentenced for the brutal beating of hotel security guard, John Kanui, on Hawaii Island will be getting a new trial. The appeals court decision comes on the heels of the four-year anniversary of the attack. Kanui’s family said they are shocked and in disbelief after the Intermediate Court of Appeals […]
bigislandnow.com
Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge to Undergo Repairs Following Hurricane Lane Damage
Hurricane Lane damage repairs on the Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge are slated to begin next month. Contractors will be at the bridge, located along Laupāhoehoe Access Road in North Hilo, starting at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Roadwork will be performed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 23, 2022
Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.2 feet 07:27 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:10 PM HST. Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Ride of a lifetime’: Pahoa man reels in massive marlin off his kayak
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanapaa! A lengthy ride out at sea was worth it for one Pahoa man who reeled in an impressive catch — off his kayak. Jason Freitas says a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona. The black marlin...
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
bigislandvideonews.com
Stainback Highway Road Work Begins September 27
HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say repairs to Stainback Highway will occur in three phases from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Road work on Stainback Highway, from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road, will begin...
