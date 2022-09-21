ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona

Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Kidnapping Suspect Indicted by Grand Jury in East Hawaiʻi

A grand jury indicted a Hilo man this morning for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl. Duncan Kealoha Mahi was indicted in 3rd Circuit Court on these charges: two counts of kidnapping, three counts of terroristic threatening, first-degree robbery, two counts of methamphetamine trafficking and four counts of sexual assault. With the...
HILO, HI
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
HILO, HI
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
HAKALAU, HI
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
Instructors Asking for Feedback on Maunakea Teaching Telescope Plan

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo wants to know what the public thinks of its telescope plan. The school is proposing to locate its 28-inch educational telescope at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facility on Maunakea. A draft environmental assessment is available for public review and comment. The proposed project...
HILO, HI
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction

The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
HILO, HI
Defendants accused of beating hotel security guard get new trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people sentenced for the brutal beating of hotel security guard, John Kanui, on Hawaii Island will be getting a new trial. The appeals court decision comes on the heels of the four-year anniversary of the attack. Kanui’s family said they are shocked and in disbelief after the Intermediate Court of Appeals […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge to Undergo Repairs Following Hurricane Lane Damage

Hurricane Lane damage repairs on the Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge are slated to begin next month. Contractors will be at the bridge, located along Laupāhoehoe Access Road in North Hilo, starting at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Roadwork will be performed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
HILO, HI
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 23, 2022

Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.2 feet 07:27 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:10 PM HST. Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Stainback Highway Road Work Begins September 27

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say repairs to Stainback Highway will occur in three phases from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Road work on Stainback Highway, from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road, will begin...
HILO, HI

