Read full article on original website
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
JRC’s Erev Rosh Hashanah Shofar Walk 5 p.m. Sunday becomes an annual tradition
Submitted by the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation. (Evanston, IL) The members of JRC – Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, located at 303 Dodge Avenue, have a steadfast ability to face adversity with optimism and ingenuity. Last year, the congregation called for a reimagined experience of the Jewish High Holidays where congregants could...
evanstonroundtable.com
New Evanston Council Member Harris looks to deepen community ties
Evanston’s newest City Council member prefers to introduce herself casually. “My government name is Kristian Harris,” she said. “But I go by Krissie.”. On Sept. 9, Harris was appointed by Mayor Daniel Biss to fill the Second Ward seat, and she was confirmed unanimously by her new colleagues on Sept. 12. She fills the vacancy left by former Council Member Peter Braithwaite, who retired July 15.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Essays: Rev. Dr. Michael C. R. Nabors
Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. Our lives have been enriched in the most unimaginable ways because of...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. At the end of a contentious meeting about the Margarita Inn, District 65 social worker Allie Harned (above) told the audience that almost 300 students in the district are registered as homeless. “Open your heart, open your doors, open your minds, and let’s find some affordable housing,” she said. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Yanet Salgado passes out Mexican lottery cards to play with her family and friends at a Latinx Heritage Month Celebration at Elks Park. Her daughter Denisse Olea is in the background. Their shirts promote a group of community health workers. (Photo by Richard Cahan) Richard Cahan takes photos for the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Minding Our Own Businesses: Library highlights Latinx shops
(Editor’s note: Please welcome our new business columnist Isabelle Reiniger, who is making Evanston’s businesses, her business. Please feel free to send Isabelle a tip, a tidbit or whatever information you have about Evanston’s businesses. She will check it out. Thank you! Send it to isabelle.reiniger@me.com) This...
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
evanstonroundtable.com
Art of Making Art: Jim Parks
Jim Parks is an Evanston artist who creates paintings and multi-media sculptures. He has spent this summer painting hummingbirds surrounded by nature in his own backyard. All his artwork is based on interpretations of existing images. For sculptures, he sources works of the masters such as Van Gogh, Matisse and Monet.
RELATED PEOPLE
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston 922
A color spot in the sun at Ridgeville Park on Ridge Avenue and South Boulevard. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Romisher places 2nd in 500-free at ETHS invitational
The most difficult part of training to be an elite distance swimmer isn’t necessarily all of the early morning laps you have to put in to build a foundation for time drops later in the season. Swimmers who take on the challenge of events like the 500-yard freestyle race...
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 22, Cook County moves to ‘low’ community risk level, accurate data lacking for Evanston
The Illinois Department of Public Health is continuing to urge every eligible person to get the updated booster shot from either Pfizer or Moderna. “These new booster shots – designed specifically to offer extra protection from the dominant Omicron strain of the virus – are the latest, most advanced tool to protect Illinois residents from experiencing the worst effects of COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
evanstonroundtable.com
Library supports 3.9% tax increase after 3 years without one
Evanston Public Library trustees directed library staff members on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to prepare a 2023 budget with a 3.9% tax levy increase — the first tax increase sought by the body after three years of flat budgets. Library Board trustees voted unanimously to go with the 3.9% increase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
Chicago man charged in Sept. 17 hit and run traffic crash
EVANSTON, IL – On September 17, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m. Evanston Police responded to the 1800 block of Sheridan Road for a hit-and-run traffic crash. When officers arrived they located an 18 year-old male Northwestern University Student who had been struck by a vehicle. The initial investigation revealed...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys golf: Freshman Low leads Wildkits at CSL South tourney
Evanston’s boys golf team put it all together Wednesday at the Central Suburban League South division meet. And it was a freshman – Kieran Low – who showed them the way. Low fired a blistering 1-under-par 71 to capture runner-up honors in the individual competition and the Wildkits placed third in the team standings with a score of 305 that matched their best-ever performance at the league championship meet.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS field hockey team shuts out Homewood-Flossmoor
Most field hockey teams would settle for scoring nine goals in a full week of games. But this isn’t your mother’s field hockey team. Evanston exploded for a single game school record nine goals Saturday, Sept. 24, and buried visiting Homewood-Flossmoor 9-0 at Lazier Field. Freshman Sascha Hammond and juniors Gigi Hogan, Makayla Clark and Maddie Nimrod each scored two goals apiece and freshman Sienna Seyferth also scored in the rout.
evanstonroundtable.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by car on Hartrey Avenue
The Evanston Police Department shut down Hartrey Avenue between Emerson and Foster streets for several hours Thursday after a driver hit and critically injured a man around 11 a.m., according to EPD tweets. The crash happened on the block of Hartrey just north of Evanston Township High School and south...
Comments / 0