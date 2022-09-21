Evanston’s newest City Council member prefers to introduce herself casually. “My government name is Kristian Harris,” she said. “But I go by Krissie.”. On Sept. 9, Harris was appointed by Mayor Daniel Biss to fill the Second Ward seat, and she was confirmed unanimously by her new colleagues on Sept. 12. She fills the vacancy left by former Council Member Peter Braithwaite, who retired July 15.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO