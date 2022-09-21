ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
STURBRIDGE, MA
Saturday morning news update

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the West Springfield man charged with firing gunshots 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge Friday, Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performed last night at the Big E, and two East Longmeadow natives are dead after a wrong-way crash early Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

