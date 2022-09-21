CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO