Read full article on original website
Related
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
Brothers From Pittsfield Convicted In Luring, Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
Two brothers have been convicted in the luring and shooting death of an 18-year-old man from the region. After more than two weeks of trial in Western Massachusetts, a jury in Berkshire County found Omar Pascual-Polanco, age 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, age 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 22, in the death of Jaden Salois.
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department marine unit rescues Longmeadow teens on Connecticut River
Two Longmeadow teens were rescued Saturday morning by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit as their boat was taking on water on the Connecticut River near Chicopee. The teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bus caught fire on Mass Pike in Sturbridge
A bus that was driving down I-90 caught fire around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Ansonia Father Charged With Severely Beating 6-Week-Old, Police Say
A Connecticut father has been arrested for allegedly severely beating his 6-week-old causing extensive injuries. The incident took place around in New Haven County around 4 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 23, in Ansonia. According to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police, the department was notified on Friday by the...
Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield held without right to bail after allegedly shooting gun in neighborhood
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gardner Woman, 28, Killed In Motorcycle-Involved Crash In Winchendon: Police
A 28-year-old woman from Gardner has died following a motorcycle-involved crash in Winchendon, authorities said. Police responded to a crash between a 2002 Toyota Tundra and a Honda motorcycle in front of the Irving Gas Station on Gardner Road just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Winchendon police said on Facebook.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Southwick
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southwick Sunday afternoon
Longmeadow teens saved by Marine Patrol Unit after boat takes on water
A riverside rescue by the Hampden County Sherriff's department Saturday morning, saving two Longmeadow teens whose boat took on water in the Connecticut River during the Paper City Regatta.
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Springfield PD: Piper Rd. area now safe after threat
West Springfield Police say that the Piper Road area is now safe, after a situation in the area that caused all public schools to be placed on a two-hour delay.
westernmassnews.com
Witness recalls shots fired incident 1,000 feet from West Springfield school
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In West Springfield, police arrested a man who shot a gun in a neighborhood, just 1,000 feet away from a local school Thursday morning. One neighbor caught some of it on video and shared it with Western Mass News. She said she is still a little shaken up.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the West Springfield man charged with firing gunshots 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge Friday, Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performed last night at the Big E, and two East Longmeadow natives are dead after a wrong-way crash early Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say
A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut. Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.
westernmassnews.com
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
EXCLUSIVE: Witness reacts to seeing deadly wrong-way collision into tractor-trailer
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two people are dead after their car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, police said. The wrong-way driver was caught on an Uber dash camera on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near exit 38 early Friday morning. The car would go on to crash...
Comments / 0