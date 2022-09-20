ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Mark Kelly holds double-digit lead in latest Arizona U.S. Senate poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly has a strong lead over challenger Blake Masters in polling. The Arizona Democrat holds a double-digit lead over the Republican venture capitalist in OH Predictive Insights’ latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse. The poll found that Kelly has 47% support...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Yuma, CO
Local
Colorado Government
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
The Independent

Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group.American Oversight, an organization that files open records requests and litigation against Republican officials, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Noem, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign and eyeing a bid for the GOP's 2024 presidential ticket. It alleges that the governor's office did not follow the state's open records law by claiming that releasing the records would create a threat to the governor's safety.In May, the organization had requested...
TRAVEL
NBC News

Tiffany Smiley launches new crime ad in Wash. Senate race

Republican Tiffany Smiley is launching a new TV ad tying Democratic Sen. Patty Murray to crime in Seattle, Wash., in the latest sign that Republicans view crime as a salient campaign issue. Smiley, a nurse and veterans advocate, stands in front of a shuttered Starbucks in the 30-second ad, shared...
SEATTLE, WA
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.

You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Gardner
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Ed Perlmutter
The Hill

Schumer looks for way out of the box on Manchin deal

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking for a way to avoid a government shutdown next week while also keeping his promise to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to pass permitting reform before October. Most Senate Republicans say they will vote against the government funding measure if it includes Manchin’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy