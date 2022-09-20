Read full article on original website
Democrats hold double-digit leads in Colorado Senate, governor races: poll
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) are on track to win their reelection bids in November, with each man holding a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Thursday. The poll shows Bennet with a 10-point edge...
Mark Kelly holds double-digit lead in latest Arizona U.S. Senate poll
(The Center Square) – Incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly has a strong lead over challenger Blake Masters in polling. The Arizona Democrat holds a double-digit lead over the Republican venture capitalist in OH Predictive Insights’ latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse. The poll found that Kelly has 47% support...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group.American Oversight, an organization that files open records requests and litigation against Republican officials, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Noem, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign and eyeing a bid for the GOP's 2024 presidential ticket. It alleges that the governor's office did not follow the state's open records law by claiming that releasing the records would create a threat to the governor's safety.In May, the organization had requested...
Tiffany Smiley launches new crime ad in Wash. Senate race
Republican Tiffany Smiley is launching a new TV ad tying Democratic Sen. Patty Murray to crime in Seattle, Wash., in the latest sign that Republicans view crime as a salient campaign issue. Smiley, a nurse and veterans advocate, stands in front of a shuttered Starbucks in the 30-second ad, shared...
Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.
You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
Schumer looks for way out of the box on Manchin deal
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking for a way to avoid a government shutdown next week while also keeping his promise to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to pass permitting reform before October. Most Senate Republicans say they will vote against the government funding measure if it includes Manchin’s...
