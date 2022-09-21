Read full article on original website
Golf Lady Jays defeat Warrenton
After three dual victories last week, the Lady Jays stayed hot Tuesday. Washington shot a 182 to win on the road at Warrenton. The host team scored 216.
Soccer Indians pull off comeback against Fredericktown
Scoring three goals in the second half lifted Pacific soccer to a win at the Hillsboro Tournament Tuesday. Pacific (4-5) overcame a 2-0 deficit to improve to 1-1 in the Blue Group of pool play, defeating Fredericktown (3-4), 3-2.
Week 5 Football — Washington 76, Wentzville Liberty 7
It was a homecoming beatdown in Week 5. Washington (2-3, 1-2) trounced visiting Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 1-1), 76-7.
Soccer Blue Jays to play for Hillsboro title
The Washington soccer Blue Jays were unfazed by either Black Cats or lightning Wednesday. The latter proved to be the only one capable of slowing Washington down.
Blankenship hurls one-hitter against St. Clair
Jaedin Blankenship pitched three blank innings Tuesday as the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan (9-8, 5-0) won at home against St. Clair (0-10, 0-4), 15-0, behind Blankenship’s one-hitter.
Boys Soccer — Cape Girardeau Central at Borgia
Cape Girardeau Central shut out Borgia in boys soccer action in Washington Saturday, Sept. 17.
Miller stymies Hermann in one-hit shutout
The Hermann softball Lady Bearcats were no match for Jaylynn Miller and Pacific Tuesday. Miller held Hermann (2-10, 0-5) to just one hit in a 15-0 victory for the Lady Indians (10-9, 3-1) on Pacific’s senior night.
Volleyball — Borgia at Pacific
Borgia defeated Pacific in five games Monday, Sept. 19.
Girls Golf — Lady Bulldog Invitational
Union, St. Clair and Pacific's varsity teams as well as JV squads that included St. Francis Borgia, competed in the Lady Bulldog Invitational Monday, Sept. 19, at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
PHOTO GALLERY: Piggyback Dash takes on Union hill
The sixth annual Piggyback Dash drew 138 people, one more than in 2021, Saturday morning in Union. The event starts and ends atop Autumn Hill. The race honors Lance Purschke, a Union High student who died in a car crash returning from a girls basketball game in St. Clair Feb. 24, 1997, a day before his 17th birthday. Purschke loved the challenge of running up Autumn Hill and was the first known person to carry someone piggyback up the hill.
Blue Jays top Pacific in final minute to open Hillsboro Tournament
Washington’s soccer Blue Jays netted a semblance of revenge Monday. The Blue Jays (2-5) opened pool play at the Hillsboro Tournament with a 2-1 victory over Pacific (3-5).
Lady ’Cats end second at Cuba Tournament
One tournament, one trophy. Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats claimed the runner-up prize Saturday at the Cuba Tournament.
Union leads local golf squads at Lady Bulldog Invitational
A pair of top-12 golfers helped propel the Union Lady ’Cats to a fifth-place finish Monday at St. Clair’s Lady Bulldog Invitational. Lutheran St. Charles shot a 334 at the event to win the team trophy, led by the top two individual finishers — Tayley Linnenbringer (76) and Grace Norville (83).
Union runs in Joplin meet
Paced by three medalists, the Union cross country team ran Saturday at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin. Violet Johanson (sixth) and Kelsey Brake (15th) earned medals in the Gold Division girls varsity race. Taylor Meyer (12th) earned a medal in the Gold Division varsity boys race.
Donnelly runs to third, Lady Jays fifth at Bowles Invitational
Washington senior Julia Donnelly continues to run like a woman on a mission. Donnelly, who has not finished below fourth individually in any of her cross country races this season, placed third Saturday at the Bowles Invitational in Festus.
Lady Shamrocks start league play with win over St. James
Add New Haven to the list of early leaders in the Four Rivers Conference volleyball race. The Lady Shamrocks (11-4-3, 1-0) won their league opener over St. James Tuesday, 25-23, 25-5, 25-14.
Lady ’Cats sweep Cuba Monday
Maybe the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats need more road trips to Crawford County. Returning to Cuba for the second time in three days, Union swept the host Lady Wildcats Monday, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13.
