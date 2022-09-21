Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
MTA again sees record levels of ridership on subway, LIRR
The MTA announced Thursday that it again set pandemic-era public transportation ridership records, with 3.875 million riders Wednesday on the New York City subway, a new high adding 100,000 more riders to the previous high set one day earlier, and 204,600 riders on the Long Island Rail Road, topping the previous record set on Wednesday, Sept. 7, of 204,000.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
OUTREACH BULLETINS: New CEO named at START Treatment and Recovery Centers
Jonnel Doris was appointed CEO of Start Treatment & Recovery Centers (START), a leading healthcare organization, offering addiction treatment, behavioral health services. Including behavioral and biomedical research, which has served New York City’s disenfranchised, economically challenged, and minority communities since 1969. Doris most recently served as Commissioner for the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) and subcommittee Co-Chair of the Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity (TRIE). He replaces START CEO Dr. Lawrence S. Brown, Jr., who is moving on to other endeavors, after a 10-year tenure.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, September 23, 2022
CITY SURPASSES GOAL IN CONTRACTS TO MINORITY AND WOMEN BUSINESSES: New York City has, three years ahead of schedule, surpassed its 10-year OneNYC goal to award $25 billion in contracts to minority- and women-owned business enterprises by Fiscal Year 2025, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Kevin D. Kim announced yesterday. New York City’s Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises was created to address the disparity between city contracts awarded to certain ethnic and gender groups as compared to their availability in the relevant marketplace.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
National Grid’s planned Greenpoint vaporizers criticized at meetings
This week, at two public hearings, North Brooklyn elected officials and many community residents slammed National Grid’s proposal to build two new gas vaporizers at its storage facility on Newtown Creek. A liquid natural gas (LNG) vaporizer, according to Cryonorm, a developer of these vaporizers, is a form of...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Another royal soon to be gone
Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s rent price increased 23.6 percent compared to August ’21
The Legal Aid Society called upon Albany lawmakers today to enact proposed “Good Cause” legislation to respond to sharp increases in rent prices across the Brooklyn borough and equip renters with unregulated units with basic protections against unwarranted evictions or unjust rent increases, citing the August 2022 Elliman Report which indicates rising housing costs.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYU Langone’s Brooklyn hospital recognized among Top 10 Med Centers
NYU Langone Health — a system that includes a hospital in Sunset Park, as well as outpatient locations across the borough and other facilities in Manhattan and Long Island — has been recognized as No. 1 in quality and safety for inpatient and outpatient care by Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement organization.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Greenpoint vaporizer project needed for reliability and smooth transition to clean energy
The 9,400 members of Steamfitters Local 638 care deeply about leaving a livable planet for the next generation. It is with that in mind that we have testified in support of National Grid’s proposed Greenpoint Vaporizer Project. Our members are educated and trained to understand the complexities and inner...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
BAM: Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph added to BAM Live at Fort Greene Park lineup
BAM Live at Fort Greene Park, is a free concert series that brings Brooklyn residents together for live outdoor music and performances. The series continues BAM’s over two-decade-old tradition of celebrating R&B, soul, jazz, funk, pop, blues, rock, electronica, spoken word, and more. Produced by Danny Kapilian, this year’s concerts will take place over two weekends—Saturdays and Sundays, October 1 & 2 and October 8 & 9.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Adams announces New Office of Urban Agriculture
A new mayoral office: The Office of Urban Agriculture, was initiated by Mayor Eric Adams last Friday as Climate Week came to a close. The office will seek to strengthen community gardens and urban farms contingent on the mayor’s efforts to make the city more healthy, equitable and sustainable.
