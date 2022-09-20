Colombia's President slams 'addiction to irrational power' and calls to end war on drugs in fiery first UNGA speech

Read full article on original website
Singer reveals what happened to her after protesting Putin
Pussy Riot co-founder & activist Nadya Tolokonnikova speaks with CNN’s Jim Sciutto about the anti-war protests happening in Russia as Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes citizens for the war effort in Ukraine.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Why an appeals court says Trump's claims he declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents are a 'red herring'
Former President Donald Trump's vague claims that he may have declassified documents taken to Mar-a-Lago are running into a brick wall in the way the litigation over the search is playing out in court.
French President Macron tells Jake Tapper Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "post Covid-19 consequence" and countries that do not align with Ukraine are complicit in a new wave of imperialism.
CNN’s Jake Tapper interviews French President Emmanuel Macron.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
This may be Donald Trump's wildest conspiracy yet
Donald Trump is a man who is not unfamiliar with conspiracy theories.
Exclusive: Trump's secret court fight to stop grand jury from getting information from his inner circle
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys are fighting a secret court battle to block a federal grand jury from gathering information from an expanding circle of close Trump aides about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, people briefed on the matter told CNN.
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Putin can call up all the troops he wants, but Russia can't train or support them
Vladimir Putin can call up all the troops he wants, but Russia has no way of getting those new troops the training and weapons they need to fight in Ukraine any time soon.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
Traffic jams and desperation at the border as Russians flee Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Vladimir Putin's "partial mobilization" of citizens for his war in Ukraine has already set in motion sweeping changes for many Russians, as drafted men bid their families emotional goodbyes, while others attempt to flee, scrambling to make it across land border crossings or buy air tickets out.
Exclusive: New book reveals Trump’s business practices included once being paid with gold bars
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s business practices included some eyebrow-raising moments, such as once being paid with gold bars that were wheeled into his Trump Tower apartment, according to reporting obtained by CNN from a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Haberman reveals new...
Not pleasant: Hear Macron's reaction to being linked to Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents
In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, French President Emmanuel Macron addresses reports that he’s linked to some of the classified material found at Mar-a-Lago.
An 18-year-old Russian influencer could be facing 6 years in prison because she didn't stop using Instagram
Veronika Loginova, 18, posted a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, saying she faces a prison sentence of up to six years for using the app.
Passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant charged
A California man was charged after he allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head on an American Airlines flight, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Opinion: Desperate Putin will twist, not stick
Russia is losing its war against Ukraine. It is not defeated yet. But it is heading in that direction and President Vladimir Putin has fewer and fewer cards to play, writes James Nixey.
Trump's strategy in the classified documents case is quickly crumbling
No judge would put it this crudely, but the court system is effectively telling Donald Trump to put up or shut up about his wild claims and outlandish defenses over his hoarding of classified information at his Florida resort.
Macron discusses Putin's mindset after talking with him
In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, French President Emmanuel Macron opens up about the war in Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mindset.
